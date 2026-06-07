Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson insisted youngsters are being shackled by student finance systems. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Student loans are a "national scandal" and young people have been "done over twice", according to a former Scottish Tory boss.

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Baroness Ruth Davidson insisted youngsters are being shackled by student finance systems which is harming the economy and holding back a generation. She is launching a new campaign calling on the Chancellor to rip up the student finance system and make it fit for purpose. Alongside former Conservative Mayor, Andy Street, the Prosper group today say that graduate loans in their current form are a "tax on aspiration". LBC has told how millions of students are stuck paying off just the interest on their loans, while their debt continues to rise. Read more: Student loans system risks trapping Britain into 'intergenerational unfairness', MP tells LBC Read more: Universities are still where British entrepreneurship is born

Students on some plans face changing terms of their loan, and face paying sky-high levels of money back thanks to inflation rising. Baroness Davidson told LBC student loans are “acting as a break on aspiration for young people and it’s holding them back”. The IFS estimates that the average plan 2 graduate has to earn a whopping £66,000 a year before they can start paying down their balance. The Treasury admits that many tens of thousands of young people don’t ever pay their loans back in full. She also said the scandal was "impacting on being able to buy a house and starting a family.

"It's not acting as a loan, it's acting as a tax. And it needs to change." Earlier this year the Chancellor argued the system was fair, but Cabinet ministers have now admitted the system is ripe for reform. The government’s said that they are looking at ways to change the system, and have already frozen some student loans’ interest rates in reaction to the war in Iran. The campaign’s calling on student loans to be reformed to be realistically paid back, rewarding work, not punishing middle earners, and looking at making it in line with other loans. Baroness Davidson said she had “huge sympathy with graduates who think they’ve been done over twice”… and “given a hard deal” with higher interest rates linked to RPI inflation, rather than the Government’s own used CPI inflation.

The Treasury has admitted that many tens of thousands of young people don’t ever pay their loans back in full. Picture: Alamy