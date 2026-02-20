Rachel Reeves previously said the system of repayment was fair. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Government is reportedly considering tweaking its student loan repayment system to ease the burden on graduates facing crippling debts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Students who graduated between 2012 and July 2023 are paying on average almost ten per cent of their salary each year in loan charges with interest of more than 6.2 per cent. Almost six million people who took out a student loan between 2012 and July 2023 are on a Plan 2 repayment plan, which sees interest at RPI inflation - plus up to three percentage points depending on earnings. In contrast, people with loans on Plan 1 before 2012, pay interest at RPI or the Bank Rate plus one percentage point - whichever is lower. Read more: Graduates slam 'unfair' student loan interest rates and say reforms could swing who they vote for Read more: Student loan term tweaks leave some people thousands of pounds worse off, study says

The Treasury has since told The Times it would not U-turn on the terms of the loans, but senior government sources confirmed that early discussions were taking place to add measures to make the loans fairer. One told the newspaper that ministers "knew they had a problem on their hands” and that an increasing number of MPs had raised the issue. Speaking to LBC earlier this month, Skills Minister Baroness Jacqui Smith defended Labour's stance on student loans.

She told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I get that people are worried about the cost of living pressures that they're facing, including for those people who are earning above the threshold, how much they're repaying in terms of their student debt. "There are a whole range of ways that we can tackle that by making sure the student loan system is fair for those on lower incomes and in fact, those who haven't been to university at all. "But also by tackling things like childcare costs, the cost of housing, how much it costs to send your children to school. All of those things are action this Government is taking.

Baroness Jacqui Smith also appeared on LBC to defend the student loans system. Picture: LBC