Student midwives halted from graduating over training ‘failures’
It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting called for an “overhaul” of the midwifery training system.
A growing number of student midwives are being blocked from graduating over a lack of adequate training.
Listen to this article
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has been forced to intervene ahead of graduations and first-time employment after concerns were raised over the standard of training in the UK.
It's believed that a number of those 'blocked' from entering the health service have been forced to extend their studies or even, in some cases, switch universities.
It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting called for an “overhaul” of the midwifery training system.
The reports come after it was revealed that universities across England were found to have been promoting “normal birth” ideology in undergraduate courses.
Read more: 'Besties, WAGS and dogs!': Sky Sports axes 'patronising' Halo platform targeting female sports fans following backlash
Read more: Immigration is 'dividing our country,' insists Home Secretary ahead of UK asylum 'overhaul'
Donna Ockenden, chair the Nottingham maternity inquiry, highlighted that many students are not being trained with the skills required to enter the health service and care for women giving birth today.
The changes come after the National Midwifery Council (NMC) withdrew approval for Canterbury Christ Church University’s midwifery programme.
The unusual step came after issues were raised over the undergraduate course.
It later emerged that students enrolled on the course were offered places at an alternative university - namely the University of Surrey.
Paul Rees, chief executive of the NMC, said: “We have had to take regulatory action as a result. In some instances, due to ongoing problems, we have had to work with a number of institutions to extend their programmes to make sure students meet the required standards.
“For some students, this has meant delayed graduation while having to make up for deficits in theory or practice learning. This has been disruptive and distressing for those students."