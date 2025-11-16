A growing number of student midwives are being blocked from graduating over a lack of adequate training.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has been forced to intervene ahead of graduations and first-time employment after concerns were raised over the standard of training in the UK.

It's believed that a number of those 'blocked' from entering the health service have been forced to extend their studies or even, in some cases, switch universities.

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting called for an “overhaul” of the midwifery training system.

The reports come after it was revealed that universities across England were found to have been promoting “normal birth” ideology in undergraduate courses.

