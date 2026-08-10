A student police officer has been charged with the rape and kidnapping of a woman while off-duty following a motorway pursuit on the M62, police have confirmed.

Mohammad Hassan, 23, has been charged with multiple offences, including rape, kidnap and strangulation and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

He has been suspended by the force and was remanded in custody.

The charges relate to reports made to GMP on the evening of August 8 which ended in a police pursuit in West Yorkshire.

He will answer the following charges on Tuesday:

Oral Rape

Kidnap

Strangulation

Sexual Assault

Theft of mobile phone

Dangerous Driving

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Dexter said: “GMP detectives and staff have been working on this investigation throughout the last 48 hours to ensure charges are brought in this case.

“The victim is our priority, and we are ensuring she continues to receive specialist support. Criminal proceedings must now take its course without interference.

“I understand, and share, the feeling among the public and our thousands of hard-working, decent staff who will have seen this news. Proceedings are underway and necessary action will be decisively taken within the regulations.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.