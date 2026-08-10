A student police officer has been arrested on suspicion of rape and kidnap.

A 999 call had been received shortly before 10.20pm in which a woman could be heard in distress in a vehicle in the Manchester area, said GMP.

The man, 23, serving with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was detained in West Yorkshire on Saturday while off duty after a pursuit on the M62.

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Officers traced the suspect’s personal vehicle which led to the arrest of the officer on suspicion of rape, kidnap and dangerous driving, added police.

The officer, who has been suspended, remains in custody for questioning.

Specialist officers and various agencies are supporting the complainant, who is in her 20s.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Dexter said: “This is quite clearly a deeply concerning and disturbing incident that we are fully investigating with specialist resources to ensure the victim receives support and justice.

“I can give our full commitment to working with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring this case to court as quickly as possible, as well as accelerating the necessary misconduct proceedings within the regulations.

“Thousands of the men and women in GMP work every day to protect the public. I know they, like me, will be shocked and angered by this news.

“Our Professional Standards Directorate has conducted an initial review and found his vetting was completed without any reason for concern. This does not, however, lessen the severity of these allegations.

“All necessary and decisive action will be taken in the interest of the victim and the public.”

The matter has also been referred by GMP to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).