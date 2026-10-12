Zack Coughlan is accused of buying a change of clothes before throwing his bloodstained clothing in a pond

Jamie Collins, 21, was found stabbed to death. Picture: Family Handout

By Alex Storey

A university student lay in wait for his housemate to return home before stabbing him 30 times to death in a row before returning home to cook pizza and online game with friends.

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Zack Coughlan, 23, dressed all in black and wore a mask and gloves to ambush Jamie Collins, 21, in the garden of their home in Filton, South Gloucestershire. Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Collins was stabbed repeatedly and Coughlan left him dying in the alleyway as he cycled away on his housemate’s bike. The student was attacked shortly before 6pm on April 8 this year after returning from UWE Bristol where he was studying robotics alongside Coughlan. Read more: 'Highly likely' that Iran was behind the RAF Fairford 'terror plot', Burnham says as US joins UK and 20 others in condemning attacks Read more: 'It’s a different kettle of fish:' Katie Price 'really shocked' by ex-husband’s rape allegations, court hears

Mr Collins (pictured) was killed by Zack Coughlan, but the 23-year-old denies murder. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Coughlan then dumped the bike at a nearby retail park, bought a change of clothes and threw his bloodstained clothing in a pond, the court heard. He then returned home to the house they shared in Cleve Road at about 9pm, put a pizza in the oven and did some online gaming with friends. Coughlan now accepts he had killed Mr Collins, but denies murder. The court heard that the pair had prior disagreements about paying rent and whether Coughlan was charging too much, but they had been resolved. Adam Vaitilingam KC, prosecuting, told the jury: "A few hours later he decided it was time to call the police and pretend that he had just found his friend’s body in the garden. "At about 2am, eight hours later, the defendant called 999. He said that his friend had been stabbed. "They told him to do CPR until paramedics arrived and he told them that he was."

The trial is being heard at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: AM Stock 2/Alamy

The court heard armed police arrived shortly afterwards and saw Mr Collins' body in the back garden. The officers were told by Coughlan he had been out at a park and had jst returned home when he noticed the back gate open and his housemate outside. Coughlan also showed officers CCTV of the attack, caught by cameras installed in the house, and he was initially treated as a witness. Mr Vaitilingam told jurors it was the prosecution's case that the masked attacker was Coughlan. He said the defendant’s blood had been found on Mr Collins’s bike, and analysis of his mobile phone matched his movements afterwards captured on CCTV. He added: "Zack went from being a witness to a suspect in the murder. He was arrested and interviewed by the police."

The pair were both final year students at UWE Bristol and lived together in a house owned by the defendant. Picture: Alamy