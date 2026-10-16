The jury was shown CCTV footage of the moments just before Jamie Collins was attacked by Zack Coughlan

CCTV footage of the moments just before Jamie Collins was attacked. . Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Georgia Rowe

A university student has told a jury he killed his housemate, then left his body in an alleyway for more than eight hours.

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Zack Coughlan, 23, previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murdering Jamie Collins, 21, by the garden of their home in Filton, south Gloucestershire. Bristol Crown Court has heard how Coughlan dressed all in black and wore a mask and gloves to ambush Mr Collins as the robotics student returned from UWE Bristol shortly before 6pm on April 8. Mr Collins, originally from Swansea, south Wales, allegedly sustained 30 stab wounds in the incident and died from his injuries. On Friday, Coughlan began giving evidence for his trial at Bristol Crown Court and told the jury he accepted being the figure dressed in black that was captured killing Mr Collins on CCTV footage. Read more: Teenage hitman faces jail after plotting contract killing on behalf of Iran-backed international crime group Read more: Police sergeant who carried out number of rapes and sex attacks against women jailed

Jamie Collins, originally from Swansea, south Wales, allegedly sustained 30 stab wounds in the incident. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Dan Pawson-Pounds KC, representing Coughlan, asked: “Do you accept that you killed Jamie Collins?” Coughlan replied: “Yes.” Mr Pawson-Pounds asked: “Do you accept that you left his body by the rear gate for just under eight and a half hours before calling the emergency services?” Coughlan said: “Yes.” He admitted lying to police and friends about what had happened to Mr Collins. When asked about how he felt about that now, Coughlan replied: “Horrible.” The court heard Coughlan is half Danish and grew up in Cork, Ireland, with his family before moving to Bristol to study robotics at the age of 19. He described suffering violence at the hands of his father while growing up and said his mother, who worked for Apple, was often away working.

The court previously heard that Mr Collins planned to move out of the house at the end of his studies. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Coughlan said he was a “high achiever” and was expecting to graduate university with a first-class degree but became “stressed and overwhelmed” in the weeks leading up to Mr Collins’ death. In July 2024, his mother lent him £300,000 to purchase a three-bedroom house in Cleve Road, Filton, which he lived in with two fellow robotics students – including Mr Collins. Initially, Coughlan charged his housemates £650 rent plus bills per month before reducing this to £600 and later to £500, he said. He told the court this money was spent on purchasing white goods for the property and dealing with issues relating to mould and rats. Coughlan insisted that a 3D printer he owned was a gift from his family and that he had used savings to fund an expensive jacket but his housemates were not aware of this. In January, he spoke to Mr Collins after noticing he was becoming “hostile” towards him, the defendant said. “I asked him what was wrong,” Coughlan said. “He was so angry. “He said it was disgusting to charge your friends rent. I was shocked, to be honest, he hadn’t told me anything about this before. “He spoke of exploitation. That was never my intention at all. I eventually decided to drop the rent entirely.” He added: “I cared about my friends. I wanted to help them.”

Coughlan waited in an alleyway for 20 minutes before Mr Collins returned from university. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police