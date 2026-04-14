The University of the West of England said it was "deeply shocked" by the news

Jamie Collins, 21, studied at the University of the West of England, where he was described as an active member of student societies. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Georgia Rowe

A robotics student in Bristol has died after being allegedly murdered by his housemate.

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Jamie Collins, 21, studied at the University of the West of England, where he was described as an active member of student societies. Emergency services were called to a garden at the rear of the property where he lived in a house share in Cleve Road, Filton, south Gloucestershire, in the early hours of April 9. On Sunday, police officers arrested fellow student Zack Coughlan, 23, who lived with Mr Collins. He was later charged with murder and appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and will next appear before Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday. Read more: Albanian burglary gang who used Rightmove and Google to plot raids are jailed Read more: Moment thief shrieks as he’s bitten by police dog after being chased across river – before his trousers fall down

The University of the West of England said it was "deeply shocked" by the news. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the University of the West of England said: “The university is deeply shocked by the news of our student Jamie’s death in such distressing circumstances. “Our thoughts are with Jamie’s family at this extremely sad time. “As well as studying robotics, Jamie was also an active member of student societies at UWE Bristol. “The university will support students who studied with Jamie and staff directly affected by his death. “We have been liaising closely with the police to support their investigation.”

Avon & Somerset Police arrested Zack Coughlan, 23, on Sunday. Picture: Alamy