Student unlawfully handcuffed at school over indecent images at the school. Picture: Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A student who was handcuffed at school because an officer believed he had indecent images of a fellow pupil on his phone was detained unlawfully, a judge has ruled.

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Corey Clarke, 23, was arrested at Southmoor Academy in Sunderland in 2018 after staff were told that he was “blackmailing” a female pupil. The then-16-year-old was taken in a marked police car to Southwick Police Station and held for seven hours before being released. In 2024, Judge William Hanbury concluded that the arrest was necessary and dismissed Mr Clarke’s claim. But this was overturned by Mr Justice Kimblin at the High Court, who said it was “neither unavoidable nor the last resort to arrest the appellant”.

The student was unlawfully handcuffed at school over suspected indecent images of fellow pupil. Picture: Alamy