Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said students were not to blame

The Student Loans Company (SLC) website - as incorrect letters were sent to students. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Thousands of students have been ordered to repay loans after being told they were 'issued in error' for courses that were never eligible for student finance loans.

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More than 20,000 students enrolled in weekend courses across at least 15 universities have been sent letters by the Student Loans Company (SLC) reportedly stating their courses were never eligible for maintenance loans or childcare grants. Read more: Top British university accused of 'dumbing down' assessments as staff told to 'focus on ideas not grammar' Read more: Workers at three Scottish universities set for day of strike action

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said students had been 'let down through either incompetence or abuse of the system'. Picture: Getty

London Met, Bath Spa, and Oxford Brookes are among the institutions affected. One letter seen by the BBC states a student's university gave "incorrect information" and "didn't tell us you only attended on the weekend", demanding them to return "any overpayment". Maintenance loans cover living costs such as accommodation and food and are paid directly to students via instalments. The maximum maintenance loan for a full-time student living at home in England is £10,473 this year. Childcare grants range from £199.62 a week for one child and £342.24 a week for more than two children. This means students claiming both the maximum maintenance loan and childcare grant could have to pay back almost £30,000. Universities UK said the institutions were "extremely concerned" that payments had been "abruptly blocked" adding they were seeking legal advice. The Department for Education said institutions had incorrectly registered the courses and added that weekend courses are often franchised meaning they are subcontracted out to independent providers. The government announced new tighter rules regulating franchising agreements last year following concerns of fraud.

Oxford Brookes University in Oxford is one of at least 15 institutions believed to have been affected . Picture: Alamy