Huge queues of students wait to get antibiotics at University of Kent campus . A local nightclub linked to the outbreak warned: “Some people who may have attended… could have been affected.”

On Monday morning, a long line of students could be seen on the University of Kent campus as UKHSA and NHS staff arranged antibiotics for people in the Canterbury area. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

A huge number of people, many wearing face masks, were queuing this morning waiting for antibiotics after two people died and 11 more were left seriously ill after a meningitis outbreak at the University of Kent.

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A nightclub linked to the deadly outbreak has admitted that "some clubbers" could have been affected by the deadly illness. Club Chemistry, a popular student club in Canterbury, Kent, said those who attended their venue over the weekend may have been infected by the deadly outbreak, which killed two students, aged 17 and 21. Locals were shocked to hear that UK Health Security Agency officials (UKHSA) were investigating an "invasive" outbreak of meningitis in the county on Sunday and working with the University of Kent to contain infections. Read more: Police say 12 arrests made on Al Quds Day and investigation launched into 'death to IDF' chants Read more: Woman, 43, arrested in murder probe after baby 'falls from a height' in Westminster

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was notified of 13 cases with signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia from Friday to Sunday in the Canterbury area of Kent. Picture: PA

Club Chemistry, in Canterbury, Kent, said those who attended their site over the weekend may have been infected by the deadly outbreak. Picture: PA

On Monday morning, a long line of students could be seen on the University of Kent campus as UKHSA and NHS staff arranged antibiotics for people in the Canterbury area following a number of cases of "invasive meningococcal disease." More than 30,000 students and staff at the campus have been alerted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warning them to stay vigilant against symptoms. The university asked anyone who believes they have come into contact with those who contracted meningitis and have not been contacted by the UKHSA to attend between 9am and 4pm. In a statement released today, Club Chemistry called on people to "look out for each other". It read: "Some people who may have attended Club Chemistry could have been affected by the current outbreak. We are awaiting further information from the UK Health Security Agency, which we will share with you as soon as we have it. Please look out for each other. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this."

The university confirmed on Sunday evening that one of the deceased was a student. Picture: LBC

Microbiology experts today confirmed that the outbreak in Kent is of the serious bacterial form of the disease. It came amid reports that all cases were discovered in the past two days, with one of the deaths confirmed as a University of Kent student. The victims, aged from 17 to 21, were a student at the University of Kent in Canterbury and a sixth-former at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in nearby Faversham. "We are deeply saddened to confirm that one student from the University of Kent has died following a case of invasive meningitis," a statement said. "Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and the wider university community at this extremely difficult time.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. "We are working closely with public health teams and are in touch with staff and students to ensure they get the advice and support they need. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed." The UKHSA said that a total of 13 cases were identified from March 13-15 leading to the deaths of two people. Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, told LBC: "We understand that many people at the university and in the wider community will be affected by this sad news and we would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family involved. Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the protective membranes around the body's brain and spine usually caused by bacterial or viral infections. The NHS says the disease can be spread through close, direct contact with an infected person's saliva or mucus, such as kissing, coughing, sneezing or sharing utensils. The vaccination ACWY-135 is received by teenagers in England between the ages of 13 and 14, in Year 9.

Students queuing for antibiotics outside a building at the University of Kent in Canterbury this morning (Monday). Picture: PA

Ms Mannes added: "Students and staff will understandably be feeling worried about the risk of further cases; however, we would like to reassure them that close contacts of cases have been given antibiotics as a precautionary measure. "Advice and support is being offered to the wider student community, and to local hospitals and NHS 111, and we’re monitoring the situation closely. "Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it’s essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet. "Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass. Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover.

We are deeply saddened to confirm that one student from the University of Kent has died following a case of invasive meningitis.



Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and the wider university community at this extremely difficult time.



The safety of our students… pic.twitter.com/tjnYvMssXR — University of Kent (@UniKent) March 15, 2026

"That’s why it’s vital that, if a friend goes to bed unwell, you check on them regularly and don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting their GP or calling NHS 111 if they have these symptoms or you’re concerned about them. This could save their life."" Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread. A spokesperson added: "Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia, should seek medical help urgently at the closest Accident and Emergency Department or by dialling 999. Early treatment can be lifesaving." The infection is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults. Rosie Duffield, MP for Canterbury, wrote on X: "Some really tragic news this weekend from our university in Canterbury. "Rumours have been flying around for a few days, but you always hope for better news to come. Thinking very much of those who loved these students. Will attach advice from the NHS."