The UK Health Security Agency has said the specific strain has not yet been identified

Two students have died following an outbreak of "invasive" meningitis at the University of Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two students from the University of Kent have died and another 11 are "seriously ill" in hospital after an outbreak of "invasive" meningitis.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and NHS are arranging antibiotics for some students in the Canterbury area following a number of cases of the "invasive meningococcal disease." The specific strain has not been identified at the present time, officials have confirmed. The UKHSA said that a total of 13 cases were identified from March 13-15 leading to the deaths of two people. Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, told LBC: "We understand that many people at the university and in the wider community will be affected by this sad news and we would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family involved. Meningitis is a serious inflammation of the protective membranes around the body's brain and spine usually caused by bacterial or viral infections. Read more: Police say 12 arrests made on Al Quds Day and investigation launched into 'death to IDF' chants Read more: Woman, 43, arrested in murder probe after baby 'falls from a height' in Westminster

The University of Kent. Picture: X

Ms Mannes added: "Students and staff will understandably be feeling worried about the risk of further cases; however, we would like to reassure them that close contacts of cases have been given antibiotics as a precautionary measure. "Advice and support is being offered to the wider student community, and to local hospitals and NHS 111, and we’re monitoring the situation closely. "Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it’s essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet. "Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass. Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover.

"That’s why it’s vital that, if a friend goes to bed unwell, you check on them regularly and don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting their GP or calling NHS 111 if they have these symptoms or you’re concerned about them. This could save their life."" Specialists at the UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread. A spokesperson added: "Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia, should seek medical help urgently at the closest Accident and Emergency Department or by dialling 999. Early treatment can be lifesaving." The infection is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults. Rosie Duffield, MP for Canterbury, wrote on X: "Some really tragic news this weekend from our university in Canterbury. "Rumours have been flying around for a few days, but you always hope for better news to come. Thinking very much of those who loved these students. Will attach advice from the NHS." LBC has contacted the university for comment.

Early symptoms include: A rash that doesn’t fade when pressed with a glass

Sudden onset of high fever

Severe and worsening headache

Stiff neck

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Joint and muscle pain

Dislike of bright lights

Very cold hands and feet

Seizures

Confusion/delirium

Extreme sleepiness/difficulty waking