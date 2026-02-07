Three students have been taken to hospital with knife injuries after a fight broke out at a train station.

Police have described the brawl, which took place at Surrey’s Egham railway station on Friday, as "an incredibly serious incident”.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 9pm after reports of multiple stabbings.

Two men, both aged 20, suffered stab wounds and a third, 22, was left with a slash injury to his face.

All three were students at Royal Holloway University of London.

An 18-year-old victim was also assaulted.

None of those injured are in a life-threatening or life-changing condition, British Transport Police said.

Surrey Police officers have arrested a man, thought to be in his 30s, who is currently in police custody.

It is believed two groups were involved in the violence, but they were not known to each other and was an "isolated incident", the force said.

At least two other people are believed to have fled from the scene.

BTP Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: "We’re aware of concerns from the local community and, while this is of course an incredibly serious incident, I can confirm that thankfully no one has been fatally injured.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident at the station involving two groups of people who we believe were not known to each other.”

Investigations are still ongoing and a police cordon remained in place on Saturday.

Mr Udomhiaye urged anyone with information to come forward.

He added: "There will be witnesses who have yet to speak to us, and I’d urge anyone in the area who might have dash or doorbell camera footage to make contact as quickly as possible."

A spokesman for Royal Holloway University said: "We are aware of an incident at Egham train station last night in which three of our students were injured.

"Police have arrested a suspect and have confirmed there is no ongoing threat.

"Our teams supported the students involved last night and will continue to offer help.

"Out of respect for those involved and the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

"Our Wellbeing teams are available to support any students should they have concerns, and we would urge people to follow Surrey Police and British Transport Police channels for further updates, as opposed to relying on unverified sources."