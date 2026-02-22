Students stage first large anti-government protests since deadly crackdown
Students from at least three Iranian universities have resumed protests for the first time since the government's authoritarian crackdown last month.
Footage from Saturday shows hundreds of demonstrators peacefully marching on the campus of the Sharif University of Technology in the capital Tehran.
The protestors, many with national Iranian flags, chanted anti-government slogans, including "death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Supporters of a pro-government rally are also seen in the video nearby, with later footage showing scuffles between the two camps breaking out.
A sit-in was also held at another university in the capital Shahid Beheshti University.
ویدیوی دریافتی: 'در پی شعارهای ضد حکومتی دانشجویان دانشگاه صنعتی شریف، نیروهای بسیجی و حامی حکومت به آنها حمله کردند.— Vahid Online (@Vahid) February 21, 2026
شنبه ۲ اسفند، نخستین روز بازگشایی دانشگاهها همزمان با چهلم کشتهشدگان اعتراضات دی ماه ۱۴۰۴'#Iran https://t.co/W38Ii0oSAb pic.twitter.com/J7ol7cJBaH
Elsewhere in the north-east, another rally was reported at Amir Kabir University of Technology, where protesters were shown chanting against the government.
Local students reportedly chanted: "Freedom, freedom" and "Students, shout, shout for your rights".
The response from authorities remains unclear, with any arrests currently unknown.
It is understood that the students were honouring thousands of those killed in mass protests in January.
The tension comes amid a buildup of US military force near Iran, with President Donald Trump saying he is still considering a limited military strike.
Concern from the US and Europe remains over suspicions that Iran is moving towards the development of nuclear weapons - although Iran denies this.
On Tuesday, US and Iranian officials met in Switzerland to discuss curbing the Iranian nuclear programme - with the president giving Iran a 10-day ultimatum to agree to a deal or "bad things [would] happen".
The opposition, currently exiled, is calling on President Trump to make good on his threats and strike in the hopes of a quick downfall of the current government.
Other opposition groups oppose outside intervention in the region.
Trump has been vocal in his support of Iranian protesters in the past, previously promising them that "help is on its way".
Last month's protests initially began over economic grievances and spread to become the largest demonstrations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) said it had confirmed the killing of more than 6000 people in the subsequent government crackdown, but are investigating 17,000 more reported deaths.
Iranian authorities said 3,100 people had been killed, with the majority being security personnel or bystanders attacked by "rioters".