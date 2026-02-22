Students from at least three Iranian universities have resumed protests for the first time since the government's authoritarian crackdown last month.

Since the crackdown from Iranian authorities to in January, demonstrations in support of the protestors have taken place around the world, such as this in February in Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Students from several Iranian universities have staged anti-government protests for the first time since last month's deadly crackdown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage from Saturday shows hundreds of demonstrators peacefully marching on the campus of the Sharif University of Technology in the capital Tehran. The protestors, many with national Iranian flags, chanted anti-government slogans, including "death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Supporters of a pro-government rally are also seen in the video nearby, with later footage showing scuffles between the two camps breaking out. A sit-in was also held at another university in the capital Shahid Beheshti University. Read more: Crews recover bodies of nine skiers killed in a California avalanche Read more: Defence secretary to deploy peacekeeping troops as soon as Russian-Ukraine peace deal confirmed

ویدیوی دریافتی: 'در پی شعارهای ضد حکومتی دانشجویان دانشگاه صنعتی شریف، نیروهای بسیجی و حامی حکومت به آن‌ها حمله کردند.

شنبه ۲ اسفند، نخستین روز بازگشایی دانشگاه‌ها همزمان با چهلم کشته‌شدگان اعتراضات دی ماه ۱۴۰۴'#Iran https://t.co/W38Ii0oSAb pic.twitter.com/J7ol7cJBaH — Vahid Online (@Vahid) February 21, 2026

Elsewhere in the north-east, another rally was reported at Amir Kabir University of Technology, where protesters were shown chanting against the government. Local students reportedly chanted: "Freedom, freedom" and "Students, shout, shout for your rights". The response from authorities remains unclear, with any arrests currently unknown. It is understood that the students were honouring thousands of those killed in mass protests in January. The tension comes amid a buildup of US military force near Iran, with President Donald Trump saying he is still considering a limited military strike. Concern from the US and Europe remains over suspicions that Iran is moving towards the development of nuclear weapons - although Iran denies this. On Tuesday, US and Iranian officials met in Switzerland to discuss curbing the Iranian nuclear programme - with the president giving Iran a 10-day ultimatum to agree to a deal or "bad things [would] happen".

The exiled opposition has called on President Trump to make good on his threats and strike, hoping for a quick downfall of the current government. Picture: Alamy