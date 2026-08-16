NHS bosses are renewing their plea to students heading off to university this September to get their meningitis B vaccinations "sooner rather than later".

A deadly outbreak among students in Kent earlier this year saw a one-off vaccination programme for young people began in June to help limit cases.

Chief medical officer Dr Neil O'Brien said: "With two doses needed four weeks apart, we'd urge anyone who is eligible not to put it off. Get your first dose now so you can start university with the best possible protection."

North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has warned that people moving into university halls are at greater risk as meningococcal bacteria can spread through sharing drinks or vapes, as well as living in shared accommodation.

Despite the increased risk, Dr O'Brien said the wider community "need not be too worried" as the infection moves through close contact.

"The risk to transmission out of that group of people is very low," he said.

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