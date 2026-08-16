Students urged to get meningitis jab ahead of starting university
The ICB has warned that people moving into university halls are at greater risk as the illlness can spread through sharing drinks or vapes, as well as living in shared accommodation.
NHS bosses are renewing their plea to students heading off to university this September to get their meningitis B vaccinations "sooner rather than later".
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A deadly outbreak among students in Kent earlier this year saw a one-off vaccination programme for young people began in June to help limit cases.
Chief medical officer Dr Neil O'Brien said: "With two doses needed four weeks apart, we'd urge anyone who is eligible not to put it off. Get your first dose now so you can start university with the best possible protection."
North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) has warned that people moving into university halls are at greater risk as meningococcal bacteria can spread through sharing drinks or vapes, as well as living in shared accommodation.
Despite the increased risk, Dr O'Brien said the wider community "need not be too worried" as the infection moves through close contact.
"The risk to transmission out of that group of people is very low," he said.
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The vaccines are being made available to Year 13 pupils in in England and Wales, Year 14 in Northern Ireland and S6 in Scotland.
Those aged 18 to 25 and heading to university or residential further education for the first time this autumn are also eligible.
The ICB said over 4,450 free vaccines had been given in the region already - which is home to tens of thousands of students at universities including Durham, Newcastle, Northumbria, Cumbria, Sunderland and Teesside.
NHS England estimates around one million young people across England are eligible for the vaccination.
Students who had previously received the MenACWY vaccine should still get the MenB jab if eligible, as the vaccines protect against different strains, according to the ICB.
"If we can get this group of people vaccinated, it will just ensure that the meningitis B bug doesn't have a chance to circulate in the population," O'Brien added.
Meningitis can come on suddenly, with symptoms including: a rash that doesn't fade when pressed with a glass, sudden onset of high fever, a severe and worsening headache, a stiff neck, vomiting and diarrhoea, joint and muscle pain, dislike of bright lights, very cold hands and feet, seizures, confusion or delirium and extreme sleepiness or difficulty waking.
Further information on the virus is available on the NHS website.
Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms of meningitis should seek medical help urgently at the closest Accident and Emergency Department or by dialling 999.