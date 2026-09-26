18-year-olds have taken to the street to demonstrate against serving in the armed forces

Students protesting during Schulstreik Gegen Wehrpflicht (School strike against military draft) protest in Frankfurt, Germany on September 25th, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Students are striking in Germany against government hints around reintroducing mandatory military service.

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"That's enough Merz!" A student holds a sign during the School strike against military draft protest in Frankfurt, Germany on September 25th, 2026. Picture: Getty

Merz’ government introduced an act in February which would send mandatory questionnaires to 18-year-olds asking if they are interested in volunteering for military service. However, if the government is not able to recruit enough volunteers it could introduce the idea of reimplementing mandatory service. The protests were brought about after some young people who said they did not want to join the military were still called up for mandatory health checks. “We are serious about striking until compulsory military service is off the table,” said protester Elias Bernhard, from Hamburg. “We will carry on."

Students protesting in Frankfurt, Germany on September 25th, 2026. Picture: Getty