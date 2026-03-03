More than one in three students have thought about dropping out of university due to cost of rent
More than one in three (36%) students say they have thought about dropping out of university due to the cost of rent, a survey has found.
Students continue to struggle with affording accommodation, a survey by Save the Student has found, as three in five (61%) report struggling with the cost of rent.
The average cost of rent reported among the 1,149 students responding to the survey was £575 a month.
More than one in three (35%) said a shortage in student housing has meant they have had to rent a property without viewing it.
And nearly two in three (65%) said they have at least one issue with their student home, with damp (30%) being the most common.
Save the Student's money expert Tom Allingham said they are concerned the Renters' Rights Act will do little to address the biggest problems students face with their accommodation.
The university housing shortage is forcing students to make "unenviable decisions", he said.
"Students are having to queue outside estate agents - sometimes overnight - just to secure viewings," Mr Allingham added.
The survey also found 8% of respondents said they have experienced homelessness as a student.
Two in five (41%) felt their student home was poor value for money, and 15% said they did not think they would ever own a house.
In 2025, respondents indicated parents contributed £224 on average to their rent.
This has fallen slightly to £205 on average in 2026.
Universities UK chief executive Vivienne Stern said: "The rising cost of living remains a significant issue for students across the country.
"As the survey highlights, housing issues can have a significant impact on students' university experience, particularly students from disadvantaged backgrounds who stand to gain the most from going to university.
"While universities are going the extra mile to support those who need it, the Government should review maintenance loan eligibility thresholds and parental contribution to reduce the financial burden on students and their families."
A record number of UK 18-year-olds indicated they planned to live at home while at university this year, the latest Ucas figures showed, particularly for those from poorer backgrounds.
The Government will reintroduce maintenance grants for students on certain courses from 2028/29.
Maintenance loans will also rise with inflation from the 2026/27 academic year.