More than one in three (36%) students say they have thought about dropping out of university due to the cost of rent, a survey has found.

Students continue to struggle with affording accommodation, a survey by Save the Student has found, as three in five (61%) report struggling with the cost of rent.

The average cost of rent reported among the 1,149 students responding to the survey was £575 a month.

More than one in three (35%) said a shortage in student housing has meant they have had to rent a property without viewing it.

And nearly two in three (65%) said they have at least one issue with their student home, with damp (30%) being the most common.

Save the Student's money expert Tom Allingham said they are concerned the Renters' Rights Act will do little to address the biggest problems students face with their accommodation.

The university housing shortage is forcing students to make "unenviable decisions", he said.

"Students are having to queue outside estate agents - sometimes overnight - just to secure viewings," Mr Allingham added.

The survey also found 8% of respondents said they have experienced homelessness as a student.

Two in five (41%) felt their student home was poor value for money, and 15% said they did not think they would ever own a house.