Donald Trump joined Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a lakeside villa in Shenzhen for a meeting that dominated the APEC leaders' summit.

'Stupid people' criticise my relationships with Xi and Putin, says Trump. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has defended his relationship with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, saying those who criticise it are "stupid".

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The US President met with the leaders of Russia and China for 90 minutes in China's south-eastern city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. But while the three leaders agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" reaffirming that nuclear war should never be fought, they announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump. They also showed no signs of advances on issues such as Iran, Ukraine and Taiwan, or on narrowing gaps over trade and artificial intelligence. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump noted the unprecedented meeting was "the first ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the US, Russia and China". "I just went saying, I get along great with these two people and will work out our differences," he said. "We've been able to work them out. And then I realised how big it was. It was an amazing event. I mean, it was really amazing." Read more: Trump 'tells Europe to defund Ukraine' in 'tirade' phone call after summit with his 'friend' Putin Read more: Trump greeted with performance of YMCA in China as Xi attempts to woo US President

Putin, Xi and Trump met in China. Picture: Pool/Getty

The US President said people who criticise his relationships with Putin and Xi are "stupid". Trump faced backlash earlier this week after he referred to the Russian leader as a "friend". "We have a very great relationship. That's a positive, by the way," Trump told reporters on Friday. "The stupid people - some of them in this room - say, 'oh, it's terrible. He gets along'. I get along with Russia. I get along with China. I get along with a lot of people. Some people I don't get along with."

.@POTUS: "To be honest, you have two guys who don't know how to end it. We're trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other... They don't know how to end it." https://t.co/kIeO1pIL0G pic.twitter.com/VkJq5w0ioN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 20, 2026

Trump said on Friday that he and Putin held very good talks on Ukraine during their meeting in China, but said he didn't want to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine without a deal. "We're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done," he said. "He clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. And I spoke with our representatives, who are doing a good job, but it's a tough job. It's a tough job. "The problem is President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and President Putin have tremendous hatred, and that's never easy." He added that he thought it would be one of the easier conflicts to end, but the "level of hatred" is a factor preventing that. Trump also repeated claims that the previous election was "rigged", and that the war never would have happened if he had been president during the last term instead of Joe Biden.