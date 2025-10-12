Nicola Sturgeon has thrown her weight behind John Swinney's election strategy of winning a majority of MSPs next year - and claims that he does have a "secret plan" to deliver independence.

The former First Minister and SNP leader attended the party's conference in Aberdeen - where she signed around 25 copies of her memoir, Frankly.

She also received a standing ovation from delegates when she was welcomed to the conference by John Swinney ahead of his introduction to the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, Dr Husam Zomlot.

Speaking to reporters before going into the conference hall, she was asked if she supported Mr Swinney's resolution which passed overwhelmingly yesterday - that in order to achieve a second independence referendum he needs to win a majority of MSPs at the Holyrood election next year.

Ms Sturgeon failed to repeat that feat, which was achieved in 2011 when Alex Salmond was First Minister. That win led to then Prime Minsiter David Cameron agreeing the 2014 independence referendum, and Mr Swinney believes that it sets a precedent.

She said: "It's an exceptionally hard task I know that from experience, but I also know from experience that if you don't set your sights high then you don't deliver big things. He's right to aim for a majority and it's improtant we get behind him in achieving that.

"It would be good the SNP but more importantly for Scotland. You can take nothing for granted in politics, but he's right to set that ambition and I feel confident in his ability to achieve that."

Yesterday Mr Swinney also dismissed critics that he would not be able to convince Keir Starmer of a second referendum even if wins that majority, saying "no-one knows the tactics I will deploy"

Asked if she thought he had a "secret plan" - Ms Sturgeon said: "I've known John Swinney for a long long time and if he says he has a secret plan, he has a secret plan, and I've got confidence in him to deliver that."