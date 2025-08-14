Kate Forbes with Nicola Sturgeon in the doorway of Bute House, Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not agree with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes being banned from a major venue at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The former SNP leader told reporters in Edinburgh that she disagreed with cancel culture. It comes amid a row over the Summerhall venue's decision not to have Ms Forbes back at any future events following a fringe show organised by The Herald newspaper. The venue has reportedly suggested that John Swinney's deputy posed a safety and wellbeing risk to its staff over her views on trans rights. Ms Forbes is a devout Christian and a member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland. She was criticised during her SNP leadership battle for her stance on gay marriage, abortion and trans rights. Read More: Kate Forbes 'cancelled' at Fringe venue after staff 'terrified' Read More: 'Parenting is a high calling'- Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood for family

Scotland's former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses with her memoir "Frankly" at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 14. Picture: Getty

Ms Sturgeon, who appointed Ms Forbes as finance secretary while she was first minister, was asked whether she agreed with Summerhall's decision. "I don't agree with cancel culture and I don't agree with that," she said. She added that she took no responsibility for the venue's decision. Summerhall, which has received more £600,000 in government funding, previously held Herald Unspun live events with Mr Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, the latter of whom has U-turned over his stance on gender self-ID. Ms Forbes expressed disappointment at the venue and said she "fervently" believes in freedom of speech. "Any effort to cancel people, especially politicians, undermines democracy," she said.

