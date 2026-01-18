Donald Trump repeatedly said the US "absolutely" needs to acquire Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous region of Denmark

"Keir Starmer was so keen to keep Donald Trump appeased and pleased that he was willing to do anything.". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett and Alex Taylor Brown

Zack Polanski has told LBC the Prime Minister should stop "appeasing" Donald Trump after the President announced a wave of tariffs on European countries that would remain in place until he had acquired Greenland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Green Party leader said Sir Keir Starmer needs to be "asking questions" about the US military bases operating from UK soil. His comments come after Mr Trump repeatedly said the US "absolutely" needs to acquire Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous region of Denmark. Mr Polanski said: "Keir Starmer was so keen to keep Donald Trump appeased and pleased that he was willing to do anything. "And anyone who's ever dealt with a bully knows the worst thing you can do is give them what they want, because they'll just keep asking for more and more and more and more. And it's absolutely time to say no to Donald Trump." Read More: Trump's tariff threats 'wrong' but it's 'not in our interest to ramp up war of words with allies', says Culture Secretary Read more: How European leaders have responded to Trump's tariff threat over Greenland

President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in September 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mr Polanski urged that a solution must be met that also "protects our national security", as nuclear programmes like Trident and aid to Ukraine are largely funded by the US. "I want to see us build this alternative defence alliance and eventually for countries to move to an alliance that doesn't involve the United States," he said. "I also want to look at rebuilding relationships with places like Brazil and Mexico and other countries that have been kept out of these sort of alliances." This comes as Sir Keir said the government would be "pursuing" the US after Mr Trump announced a wave of tariffs on European countries.

Posting on his Truth Social on Saturday, the US president said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1 - affecting Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland. Those tariffs will then increase to 25 per cent on June 1 until a deal to purchase Greenland is reached. He announced the tax hikes during a long social media rant, in which he also slammed the European countries for sending military personnel to Greenland in a show of support for the territory. "These countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump wrote.

Trump's Truth Social post. Picture: Truth Social.