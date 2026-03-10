Nathan Martin won after beat Michael Kimani Kamau mistakenly went the wrong way after following a motorcycle exiting the course

Nathan Martin crosses finish line to place first with a time of 2:11:16.50. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

United States runner Nathan Martin won the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday by the closest margin in history after beating Kenya’s Michael Kimani Kamau to the finish line by 0.01 seconds.

Martin, 36, finished in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, 17 seconds after chasing the Kenyan leader from over a mile and a half out. Kimani Kamau collapsed after crossing the finish line and was carried off on a stretcher by medics. With 200 metres to go, the 34-year-old had mistakenly followed an official race motorcycle exiting the course and was forced to turn back. Martin, who also works as a high school track and cross-country coach, finished the 26.2 mile race only 32 seconds off his personal best. Read more: Five members of the Iranian women's soccer team smuggled out of hotel and granted asylum after making ‘SOS’ sign on coach Read more: Jack Draper continues injury comeback to set up Novak Djokovic showdown

Speaking after the race, Martin said: "When I saw no-one else was picking up the pace, I decided I needed to push. "At a mile and a half to go, I could see the leader and with 800 meters to go, I was thinking, "I'm catching him'." In the women's race, Priscah Cherono of Kenya won with a time of 2:25:20. The 45-year-old Colorado resident placed 10th in the 5,000 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Runner catch their breath as they cross the finish line on Sunday. Picture: Getty