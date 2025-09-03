Subway has confirmed it will begin selling jacket potatoes in all of its British outlets after trialling the spuds this year.

The sandwich chain introduced the new item to the menu at 170 UK eateries in February, and the Spudway-branded range has apparently been a hit with customers.

Potato toppings have included:

cheese and beans,

tuna mayonnaise,

taco beef,

chicken tikka,

rotisserie-style chicken and bacon.

Customers can also ask for their favourite sub topping to be put onto a jacket potato, meaning the popular Meatball Marinara can be enjoyed like never before.

There has also been a meal deal with a potato, plus a drink, and a packet of crisps or a cookie for a reduced price.

The spuds disappeared from the menu after the trial ended in April but after proving a worthy addition to the offering they are now set to return.

Deniz Safra, of Subway UK, said at the start of the trial: “With jacket potatoes surging in popularity – thanks to their comforting, filling nature and great value – now is the ideal time for Subway to trial this exciting addition to our menu.

“Given the recent buzz on social media and growing consumer demand, we’re eager to see how Spudway is received, and if our guests love it, this could be just the beginning!"