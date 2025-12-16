Brits brace for sub-zero temperatures overnight - as Met Office warns of flood risk
Widespread rural frost is expected while many towns and cities will hover close to zero
Temperatures across the UK are set to plunge on Tuesday night, with possible flooding to follow due to heavy rain on Wednesday.
Areas in the south of England could experience temperatures as cold as -1C on Tuesday night, while central areas are expected to hover just above 0C.
Further north, temperatures are expected to peak at around 6C in Ayrshire, Scotland into the early hours, with 3C forecasted for nearby locations.
It marks a huge drop compared to Monday night, forecasters have noted, with yellow weather warnings for rain and fog in place across central areas of the UK.
Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said on Monday: "We are expecting a bit more of a widespread rural frost at least. Many towns and cities hovering close to zero but compared to tonight it's going to be a much colder night.
"You can see particularly across central areas of England there's a good nine-degree difference in the two nights."
She added that while there would be some "sunshine to come", the weather would be staying "relatively unsettled" for most of the week.
It follows a cloudy start to the morning in the southeast, with some spells of rain also possible.
But the Met Office added: “For most though, feeling chilly with spots of frost, and some lingering fog.
“Scattered showers in the northwest could turn heavy at times.”
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with outbreaks of heavy rain expected in the south west and brisk winds that will push eastwards through the day.
The heavy rains could lead to flooding and spark travel disruption, including difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, it has been warned - with risks of flooding to homes and businesses.
South east England will remain dry until after dark and heavy showers will follow in the west later, the Met Office adds.