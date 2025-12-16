Temperatures across the UK are set to plunge on Tuesday night, with possible flooding to follow due to heavy rain on Wednesday.

Areas in the south of England could experience temperatures as cold as -1C on Tuesday night, while central areas are expected to hover just above 0C.

Further north, temperatures are expected to peak at around 6C in Ayrshire, Scotland into the early hours, with 3C forecasted for nearby locations.

It marks a huge drop compared to Monday night, forecasters have noted, with yellow weather warnings for rain and fog in place across central areas of the UK.

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said on Monday: "We are expecting a bit more of a widespread rural frost at least. Many towns and cities hovering close to zero but compared to tonight it's going to be a much colder night.

"You can see particularly across central areas of England there's a good nine-degree difference in the two nights."

She added that while there would be some "sunshine to come", the weather would be staying "relatively unsettled" for most of the week.

