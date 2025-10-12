A man scoops up portions of wheat at the Gendrassa Refugee Camp. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A shelling and drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary forces has hit a shelter in a besieged city in the Darfur region, killing at least 53 people, a doctors' group said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Sudan Doctors' Network, a group of medical professionals tracking the war, said at least 14 children and 15 women were among the dead in the attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of el-Fasher. The attack also left 21 people wounded, including five children and seven women, the group said. Most of the wounded suffered serious injuries, it added. The attack targeted al-Arqam Home, a shelter for displaced families in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur, the group said. The shelter is located at the Omdurman Islamic University. Read more: Keir Starmer to fly to Egypt for summit to mark Gaza peace plan Read more: Goldie Hawn says Diane Keaton left ‘memories beyond imagination’

Protesters hold a banner that says to 'Lift the siege of El-Fasher'. Picture: Alamy

"This massacre represents a continuation of the scorched-earth policy practised by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians, in flagrant violation of all international norms and laws," the medical group said. The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 'Act of genocide' The Mashad Organisation, a rights group, described the attack as "one of the most atrocious massacres" since the RSF began its offensive on the city more than a year ago, and said it amounted to an "act of genocide carried out before the eyes of a silent world". El-Fasher has for months been the epicentre of the war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitaries.

Cholera infected patients receive treatment in the cholera isolation centre at the refugee camps of western Sudan, in Tawila city in Darfur. Picture: Getty