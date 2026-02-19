Thousands of civilians were killed in October after the city of El Fasher, in Sudan’s south-western Darfur region, was captured by the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Yvette Cooper has accused the world of “failing the people of Sudan” after a UN investigation into a three-day massacre found “acts of genocide” had been committed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands of civilians were killed in October after the city of El Fasher, in Sudan’s south-western Darfur region, was captured by the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following an 18-month siege. In a report published on Thursday, a UN fact-finding mission described the takeover as “three days of horror” involving mass killings, widespread rape, torture, abductions and other crimes against humanity. Around 100,000 of El Fasher’s 260,000 residents are estimated to have fled the city during the siege, while those remaining suffered starvation and resorted to eating animal feed and leaves. A previous UN investigation found more than 6,000 documented killings after the takeover, but acknowledged the true figure was likely to be much higher. Read more: Children among 24 dead in Sudan drone attack Read more: World 'standing by' as genocide unfolds in Darfur, Sudan warns

Some researchers have suggested the real death toll could be 70,000 or more over the three days. The UN mission concluded that the RSF had committed “acts of genocide” against the non-Arab communities in El Fasher and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Foreign Secretary Ms Cooper called for “urgent action” from the international community, including criminal investigations “to ensure accountability for vile perpetrators, justice for victims and to break the cycle of bloodshed”. She said: “The world is still failing the people of Sudan. When the stories started to emerge about the horrors of El Fasher it should have been a turning point, but the violence is continuing. “It is time to listen to the women of Sudan, not the military men who have been prosecuting this war. We need action for justice, accountability and peace.” Ms Cooper is expected to raise the report on El Fasher at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

Sudanese refugee families break the fast on the first day of Ramadan with iftar, on February 18, 2026 in Adre, Chad. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images