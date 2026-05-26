A Sudanese man has pleaded guilty to endangering others after four migrants drowned trying to cross the English Channel.

Alnour Mohamed Ali, 27, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday where he admitted the charge of endangering others during a sea crossing after the deaths of two men and two women on April 9.

Aided by an Arabic interpreter, Ali pleaded guilty to piloting a boat which “thereby created a risk of death or serious personal injury to others aboard the boat”, knowing that he would arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance.

Four people drowned after being swept away by strong currents while trying to climb on to a dinghy at Equihen-Plage, near Boulogne-sur-Mer in France last month.

More than 40 people were rescued off the coast of northern France that morning.

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