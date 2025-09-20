At least 70 people have been killed in Sudan after a mosque was hit in a paramilitary drone attack.

The Sudanese army said the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carried out the attack in the besieged city of Al Fasher, in the North Darfur region, during Friday prayers.

Their strike completely destroyed the mosque, with aid workers telling Sky News that the death toll is expected to rise as bodies are still buried under the rubble.

Further details of the attack are scarce, as many international and charitable organisations have already pulled out of the region because of the violence.

In a statement, Sudan's army said: "Targeting civilians unjustly is the motto of this rebel militia, and it continues to do so in full view of the entire world."

The attack is the latest in a series of heavy clashes in the past week of between in between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Al Fasher, amid the ongoing civil war.

The conflict in Sudan, which started in April 2023, has left people in North Darfur facing torture, rape and forced starvation.

Fighting broke out in Khartoum following long-simmering tensions between the two sides and has so far killed an estimated 150,000 people.

A further 12 million people have been displaced, as several mediation attempts have failed to secure a humanitarian access mechanism or any lulls in fighting.