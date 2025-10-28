Reports have emerged of British military equipment being found on the battlefield in Sudan

Sudanese army soldiers patrol an area in Khartoum North on November 3, 2024. Picture: AMAURY FALT-BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK could be in breach of its own arms export rules, MPs have heard, as concerns were raised that British weapons may be being used in Sudan’s civil war.

Reports have emerged of British military equipment being found on the battlefield in Sudan, used by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group accused of genocide. Documents seen by the UN Security Council have raised questions over the export of UK arms to the United Arab Emirates, which has been accused of supplying weapons to the RSF. The UAE denies the allegations. There is deep concern for hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in El Fasher, in the Darfur region of Sudan, after the RSF said it had captured the city following a siege lasting more than a year. The UK Government condemned on Monday the “disturbing pattern of abuses in El Fasher – including systemic killings, torture and sexual violence”, including “rape as a weapon of war”. Read more: 'Massacre' on refugee camp in Sudan kills 53 - including 14 children Read more: At least 70 killed in Sudan mosque drone strike as civil war escalates

Displaced Sudanese mother Mona Ibrahim and her children sit on the ground in the famine-stricken Zamzam camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in northern Darfur on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Two former international development ministers, Labour’s Anneliese Dodds and the Conservatives’ Andrew Mitchell, have called on the Government to act to prevent a massacre. Development minister Baroness Jenny Chapman said the UK must redouble action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. “The need is just vast and it’s getting worse,” she told an International Development Committee hearing on Tuesday. “I wish that we could do a lot more, but I think the right thing to do is first to continue to work with our partners and to try to co-ordinate internationally. “I’ve had many meetings with international partners where we discussed Sudan and how we can work more closely together. “I think the scale of the need and the atrocities that we’re now seeing do mean that we have to revisit what we’re doing. We need to redouble our efforts. “And I think particularly when it comes to services for women and girls, particularly when it comes to the situation of famine that we’re seeing, I think there is a strong need for us to work, particularly through the World Food Programme and Unicef, to look at what more we can do internationally.”

Children walk past a Sudanese army parade in the streets Gedaref in eastern Sudan on August 14, 2025, marking the 71st anniversary of the formation of the Sudanese army. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

She added that “tragically” prevention seems to be “beyond the international community’s ability at the moment”, but “we continue to use what few levers there are to influence the warring parties to try to come to some kind of process where these things are resolved in a completely different way”. Liberal Democrat MP Charlie Maynard (Witney) raised the issue of the UK’s arms exports to the UAE, and concerns that the weapons are being supplied to the RSF, in Foreign Office questions in the Commons. He said: “It’s been widely reported in the press that the United Arab Emirates is arming the RSF in Sudan. “The RSF is one of the two warring factions in Sudan, and was found by the UN to be responsible for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, enslavement, rape and sexual violence. “As per the UK Government’s export data, the UK exported nearly three-quarters of a billion pounds worth of arms to the UAE via single export individual export licence (SIEL) between 2019 and 2023. “If the UAE is indeed arming the RSF, the UK is breaching its arms export licensing criteria, specifically criteria 1f, 246 and 247. “Importantly, these criteria look beyond considering whether the UK-exported weapons ultimately reached Sudan. They instead consider the UK’s international obligations.”

People gather by the makeshift graves of those buried in Khartoum's southern suburb of al-Azhari on August 2, 2025 when the area was under control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, which will be exhumed for reburial in the local cemetery. Picture: EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images