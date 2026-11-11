Reform UK MP Suella Braverman was paid £100,000 to be handcuffed to former glamour model Katie Price for a reality show.

Celebrity Handcuffed will see the duo forced to do everything together as they compete against other famous pairings.

Braverman recently caused a furore after she suggested that only white people can be English, prompting Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to accuse Reform of wanting to “debate whether my mixed-race children are English”.

The former Tory sparked a row over racism when she suggested that non-white people born in the UK could be British, but not English.

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