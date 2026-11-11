Suella Braverman was paid £100,000 to be handcuffed to Katie Price on reality show
The show is due to be released next year
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Reform UK MP Suella Braverman was paid £100,000 to be handcuffed to former glamour model Katie Price for a reality show.
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Celebrity Handcuffed will see the duo forced to do everything together as they compete against other famous pairings.
Braverman recently caused a furore after she suggested that only white people can be English, prompting Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to accuse Reform of wanting to “debate whether my mixed-race children are English”.
The former Tory sparked a row over racism when she suggested that non-white people born in the UK could be British, but not English.
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According to the latest MPs’ register of interests, the former home secretary completed 200 hours of work for production company Freemantle, and has agreed to provide ongoing publicity services after filming.
In the civilian version of the Channel 4 programme, launched in March, pairs of people with opposing views and habits were handcuffed together 24/7, with the pair that lasted the longest winning £100,000.
Among the other duos are Love Island star turned campaigner Georgia Harrison and model Lady Victoria Hervey, while former footballer Neil Ruddock will be handcuffed to drag queen Bimini.
The show is due to be released next year.