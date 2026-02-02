It is the first time Wright has admitted any killings, despite pleas from his family to come clean.

Steve Wright, now 67, has pleaded guilty to murdering 17-year-old Victoria Hall. Picture: Police

By Jacob Paul

Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright has pleaded guilty to murdering 17-year-old Victoria Hall in 1999 - years before his killing spree against sex workers in Ipswich.

Wright, now 67, had been due to go on trial at the Old Bailey for the murder of 17-year-old Victoria, who disappeared more than 25 years ago. The killer, dubbed the Suffolk Strangler, dramatically changed his plea on Monday and finally admitted Victoria’s kidnap “by force or fraud” and murder on September 19 1999. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty, then aged 22, in Felixstowe the day before. It is the first time Wright has admitted any killings, despite pleas from his family to come clean. The admission raises questions as to whether there are more victims. Victoria's murder occurred seven years before he killed five sex works during a 10 day spree. Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night-out with her friend Ms Algar at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe. Five days later her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen. Suffolk Police reopened its investigation into the killing in 2019, making an arrest two years later. New details released as part of the inquiry revealed what Victoria was wearing and the personal items she had on her the night she dissappeared. CCTV footage also showed people visiting the area where her body was found. Read more: Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright re-arrested over unsolved murder of teenager Victoria Hall 24 years ago Read more: Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder of Suffolk dog walker Anita Rose

A prison van arrives at the Old Bailey, central London, where Steve Wright was on trial. Picture: Alamy

Mr Justice Bennathan said he would sentence the defendant on Friday to give Ms Hall’s family the chance to attend and submit victim impact statements. On Monday, a balding and bespectacled Wright appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey in a navy and grey jumper, and spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas. Prosecutor Jocelynn Ledward KC confirmed Ms Hall’s friend Gemma Algar and Ms Doherty would also submit statements. Former merchant seaman Wright, who is being held at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire, is already serving a whole life prison sentence for the murders of five women seven years after Victoria was killed.

The guilty pleas come after Mr Justice Bennathan ruled that jurors in his trial could be told of the murder convictions, despite his defence complaining the prejudice would be too great. In legal argument last month, the prosecution highlighted similarities between the murders, pointing out that all six women were asphyxiated and left in similar places and that they shared a physical type. The prosecution also argued for the trial to include evidence of a sex worker that Wright knew well who would say he was familiar with the area linked to Victoria’s murder.

Vicky Hall was discovered in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, Suffolk. Picture: PA

A year after her murder, her parents Graham and Lorinda Hall had appealed for help to bring her murderer to justice. Mr Hall said at the time he remained optimistic, saying: “Whoever did this must be under as much pressure as we are. They have got it on their conscience all of the time.” Mrs Hall died last December, before her daughter’s killer could be brought to justice. Ms Algar had been due to give evidence in Wright’s trial, having said goodnight to her friend shortly before she vanished. In a statement following Steve Wright's guilty plea, Suffolk Police Assistant Chief Constable Alice Scott said: "Our immediate thoughts and focus today - as they have been throughout the entire investigation - are about Victoria Hall, her family and a significant number of others affected by the actions of Wright. "Victoria's family have waited over 26 years for this day and I am so very pleased that we have been able to deliver justice for Victoria and they now know who is responsible for Victoria's murder. "I am relieved that the family have been spared the ordeal of a trial. However, I am acutely aware that despite today's conviction, they will continue to live with the trauma of having Victoria ripped away from them at such a young age and in such horrific circumstances. "I would like to thank them for the unwavering support they provided to the investigation team and pay tribute to them for the patience and dignity they have shown over such a long period of time. They have two dedicated Family Liaison Officers - one of whom has held that role since 1999 - and I know that an incredibly strong bond has been formed between them. "I would also like to take the opportunity to commend the tenacious work of everyone who has been involved with this inquiry and helped to secure the conviction of Steve Wright, including colleagues from across Suffolk Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service. "I must make particular mention to the dedicated group of detectives and staff within the Major Investigation Team, under the leadership of the Senior Investigating Officer DCI Matthew Connick - and his predecessors in that role since 2019 - whose diligent and methodical work has achieved this conviction. "Their task was huge and today is the culmination of seven years of perseverance and determination to fully investigate every piece of evidence and then build an incredibly strong case to bring to court. I hope their efforts have demonstrated that we will never give up on achieving justice in cases such as this despite the passage of time. Victoria's family deserved answers and her killer has now admitted his guilt." Samantha Woolley, a specialist prosecutor who led the CPS case against Wright, said: "The meticulous work we have carried out with Suffolk Police, supporting their restarted investigation over the past six years and working hard to build this case to court, has resulted in Wright admitting his guilt. "This outcome should make plain that time does not preclude a successful prosecution; we will doggedly pursue justice for the victims of non-recent crimes, no matter how many decades have passed. "Our thoughts remain with Victoria's family and all those who loved and cherished her at this incredibly difficult time. We also hold in mind Emily Doherty and her family, and anyone else affected by this tragic case." Wright will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday. In 2006, locals in Ipswich suffered six weeks of terror while detectives hunted for the serial killer in their midst.

Anneli Alderton, Gemma Adams, Paula Clennell, Annette Nicholls, and Tania Nicol were killed in 2006. Picture: Police