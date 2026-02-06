A serial killer known as the 'Suffolk Strangler' has been sentenced for the kidnap and murder of a 17-year-old girl more than 26 years ago.

Victoria Hall went missing on her way home from a nightclub in Felixstowe in September 1999.

Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled ditch five days later. Forensic pathologists said it is likely she had been killed within a few hours of last being seen, the court heard.

On Friday, Steve Wright, 67, was sentenced to a further 40 years for the crime.

The former steward on the QE2 is already serving a whole-life sentence after being found guilty of murdering five other women near Ipswich in 2006.

Only the night before the murder, Wright had attempted to abduct newlywed Emily Doherty, 22, who ran, hid and sought refuge in a couple's house to escape.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: "On the weekend of 18-19 September 1999, the defendant, driving his burgundy Ford Granada Scorpio, was on the prowl in Felixstowe, a port town on the Suffolk coast.

"Almost undoubtedly sexually motivated, he was a predator stalking for his prey: looking for a young woman to kidnap."