Steve Wright is already serving a whole-life prison sentence for the murders of five women in Ipswich but it is the first time he has admitted any killings

Steve Wright, now 67, pleaded guilty to murdering 17-year-old Victoria Hall. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Suffolk strangler Steve Wright will return to court on Friday to be sentenced for the murder of his sixth victim, teenager Victoria Hall.

Wright, 67, had been due to go on trial at the Old Bailey for the murder of 17-year-old Victoria, who disappeared more than 25 years ago. On Monday, the serial killer, formerly from Ipswich, dramatically changed his plea and admitted Victoria's kidnap and murder on September 19 1999. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty, then aged 22, in Felixstowe the day before. Wright is already serving a whole-life prison sentence for the murders of five women in Ipswich but it is the first time he has admitted any killings. Read More: 'Suffolk Strangler' Steve Wright admits murdering teenage girl in 1999 - years before Ipswich killing spree Read More: Summer camp sex offender who drugged wife while he assaulted children to be sentenced

CCTV dated 18/09/99 of murder victim Vicky Hall (behind) and friend Gemma Algar entering the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe, on the night of her disappearance. Picture: PA

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, had left her home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with her friend Gemma Algar at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe. The pair left the nightclub at around 1am, walked back to Trimley St Mary and parted at around 2.20am near to the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way, where Victoria was just yards from her home. When Victoria's parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry commenced.

Vicky Hall was discovered in Creeting St Peter, near Stowmarket, Suffolk. Picture: PA

Five days later, her body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen. Sixth-former Victoria had been hoping to study sociology at university in Roehampton, Surrey, before she was killed.

In 2001, a 27-year-old businessman from Felixstowe, Suffolk, was cleared of Victoria's murder at Norwich Crown Court. With Wright still on the loose five years later, locals in Ipswich suffered six weeks of terror while detectives hunted for the serial killer in their midst. On October 30 2006, Tania Nicol, 19, vanished from Ipswich's red light area, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, around two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry. Miss Adams' body was found in a stream at Hintlesham on December 2 followed by the discovery of Miss Nicol's remains in a pond at Copdock on December 8. Two days later, the body of Anneli Alderton, 24, was found in woods at Nacton and sex workers in the town were urged to stay off the streets.

Anneli Alderton, Gemma Adams, Paula Clennell, Annette Nicholls, and Tania Nicol were killed in 2006. Picture: Police

On December 12, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, were found near woods at Levington. Two of the women, who were all sex workers in Ipswich's red light area, were laid out in a crucifix shape which was described as "macabre". Wright was arrested at his Ipswich home a week later. Pathology evidence suggested all the women had been choked or strangled. During a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2008, prosecutors said Wright "systematically selected and murdered" the women after stalking streets around his home.

