A woman who escaped from serial killer Steve Wright the night before he murdered a schoolgirl has described her fury at being treated like a "silly little girl" by police.

Ms Doherty, then aged 22, said she had not drunk much that night when she had joined friends and her new husband before setting off for her six-month honeymoon.

Emily Doherty ran, hid and frantically hammered on a couple's door after Wright stalked her following a night out in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in 1999.

Describing Wright's attempted abduction, she said: "For what seemed like 40 minutes or so, I was stalked by a blonde man in a yellow polo shirt, in a dark car.

"The moment he walked past me and said 'alright' in a slow, suggestive way, I knew I was in trouble.

"I have never been so scared in my life. When a couple finally let me into their house to call the police, I thought my heart was going to explode from my chest. I had never run so fast, nor jumped over walls like that.

"At the same time as being terrified, and relieved to have been let in by strangers, having tried three or four houses previously. I was also embarrassed.

"It was easily 2am if not later. The couple thought I was a troublemaker, or playing some prank perhaps. I had to ask for a glass of water. I wanted to cry so much. I was so scared.

"When the police arrived, I think they were special constables. When I told them what was happening their first question to me was, 'How much have you had to drink tonight?' They didn't believe me.

"I had to persist that the danger that I felt had been real. I had to ask for a lift home to the Ferry.

"To this day I am furious. I wasn't taken seriously. I was made to feel like a silly little girl."

As the officers drove her home, they said: "I suppose you should tell us what happened," according to the statement.

She told them the car registration, but she said they made no note of anything she said and declined her offer to go the police station the next morning.

She said: "They told me to forget all about it. When the police decided they did want my information, I wasn't in the UK. I gave as much detail over the phone as I could remember. I could certainly remember his face, but the number plate was gone."

The night after the attempted abduction of Ms Doherty, Wright snatched 17-year-old Victoria Hall as she walked from Felixstowe and murdered her.

Wright, now aged 67, went on to murder five more women in the area of London Road, Ipswich, and was handed a whole-life prison sentence.

Ms Doherty said: "For 25 years, I have wondered what if. What if they had taken my statement, could Victoria still be alive right now?

"Or at the least, they could have found the murderer sooner. And then, if it was indeed Steve Wright, the London Road murders wouldn't have happened.

"I have survivor's guilt. I blame myself for not being more assertive and sure of myself, for not going to the police station and not forcing a statement on them."

Ms Doherty said she had tried to "box off" what happened to her for the past 26 years amid the "turmoil and frustration of what ifs".