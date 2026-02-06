'Suffolk Strangler' survivor reveals how she was dismissed as 'silly little girl' by police
A woman who escaped from serial killer Steve Wright the night before he murdered a schoolgirl has described her fury at being treated like a "silly little girl" by police.
Emily Doherty ran, hid and frantically hammered on a couple's door after Wright stalked her following a night out in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in 1999.
Ms Doherty, then aged 22, said she had not drunk much that night when she had joined friends and her new husband before setting off for her six-month honeymoon.
Describing Wright's attempted abduction, she said: "For what seemed like 40 minutes or so, I was stalked by a blonde man in a yellow polo shirt, in a dark car.
"The moment he walked past me and said 'alright' in a slow, suggestive way, I knew I was in trouble.
"I have never been so scared in my life. When a couple finally let me into their house to call the police, I thought my heart was going to explode from my chest. I had never run so fast, nor jumped over walls like that.
"At the same time as being terrified, and relieved to have been let in by strangers, having tried three or four houses previously. I was also embarrassed.
"It was easily 2am if not later. The couple thought I was a troublemaker, or playing some prank perhaps. I had to ask for a glass of water. I wanted to cry so much. I was so scared.
"When the police arrived, I think they were special constables. When I told them what was happening their first question to me was, 'How much have you had to drink tonight?' They didn't believe me.
"I had to persist that the danger that I felt had been real. I had to ask for a lift home to the Ferry.
"To this day I am furious. I wasn't taken seriously. I was made to feel like a silly little girl."
As the officers drove her home, they said: "I suppose you should tell us what happened," according to the statement.
She told them the car registration, but she said they made no note of anything she said and declined her offer to go the police station the next morning.
She said: "They told me to forget all about it. When the police decided they did want my information, I wasn't in the UK. I gave as much detail over the phone as I could remember. I could certainly remember his face, but the number plate was gone."
The night after the attempted abduction of Ms Doherty, Wright snatched 17-year-old Victoria Hall as she walked from Felixstowe and murdered her.
Wright, now aged 67, went on to murder five more women in the area of London Road, Ipswich, and was handed a whole-life prison sentence.
Ms Doherty said: "For 25 years, I have wondered what if. What if they had taken my statement, could Victoria still be alive right now?
"Or at the least, they could have found the murderer sooner. And then, if it was indeed Steve Wright, the London Road murders wouldn't have happened.
"I have survivor's guilt. I blame myself for not being more assertive and sure of myself, for not going to the police station and not forcing a statement on them."
Ms Doherty said she had tried to "box off" what happened to her for the past 26 years amid the "turmoil and frustration of what ifs".
Over the past few years, her hopes of finding closure had been raised and she felt she was finally being heard and supported, the court was told.
On learning that Wright had admitted his guilt, Ms Doherty said she was "relieved but still spinning with 26 years of pent-up emotions".
She highlighted the emotional strain of the case taking so long, adding: "I can only try and imagine how the past 26 years have been for Vicky Hall's family."
Details of Ms Doherty's attempted abduction and Victoria's murder were heard at the Old Bailey on Friday as Wright was be sentenced.
He has pleaded guilty to Ms Doherty's attempted kidnap and the kidnap and murder of Victoria.
He abducted schoolgirl Victoria, sexually assaulted and killed her, then dumped her naked body in a ditch causing "untold distress", a court has heard.
Serial killer Wright, 67, had admitted the kidnap and murder of 17-year-old Victoria, who disappeared more than 25 years ago in a village on the outskirts of Felixstowe.
He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Ms Doherty, then aged 22, in the Suffolk port town the day before.
Wright is already serving a whole-life prison sentence for the murders of five women in Ipswich but it is the first time he has admitted any killings.
Victoria was found by a dog walker near Creeting St Peter, some 25 miles away from her home.
The man's dog drew his attention to what appeared to be a "life sized rubber doll" in a ditch. He alerted police after realising he had found a body.
After the discovery of Victoria's body, Wright reported an injury at work, sold his Ford Granada Scorpio and in November 1999 travelled to Thailand.
The following year, a wholly innocent 25-year-old businessman was accused of Victoria's murder and was acquitted by a jury.
In 2001, Wright was charged with a series of thefts, which he admitted, and his conviction led to his DNA being added to the national database, eventually leading to his identification as a suspect.
Five years after Victoria's murder, locals in Ipswich suffered six weeks of terror while detectives hunted for the serial killer in their midst.
On October 30 2006, Tania Nicol, 19, vanished from Ipswich's red light area, followed by Gemma Adams, 25, around two weeks later, triggering a major inquiry.
Miss Adams' body was found in a stream at Hintlesham on December 2, followed by the discovery of Miss Nicol's remains in a pond at Copdock on December 8.
Two days later, the body of Anneli Alderton, 24, was found in woods at Nacton and sex workers in the town were urged to stay off the streets.
On December 12, the bodies of Paula Clennell, 24, and Annette Nicholls, 29, were found near woods at Levington.
Two of the women, who were all sex workers in Ipswich's red light area, were laid out in a crucifix shape, which was described as "macabre".
Wright was arrested at his Ipswich home a week later.
Wright, a former steward on the QE2, was handed a whole-life sentence in 2008 after being found guilty of all five murders.
He was arrested over the death of Ms Hall in 2021, two years after Suffolk Police announced it was a live inquiry again.
Days before his scheduled trial, Wright's legal team failed in a bid to bar jurors from being told of his five murder convictions.