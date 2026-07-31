Deputy chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Henry Griffin said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the fire and that the blaze had “stabilised”

The wildfire at Dunwich Heath has now grown to around 150 hectares. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

Fire crews battling a large wildfire near Britain’s biggest nuclear power station have said the blaze is “stabilising”, as firefighting efforts enter their third day.

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Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said late on Thursday night that they were in a “better position” than they were a few hours earlier, although they warned that the blaze near Sizewell B was still a “dynamic incident”. An update early on Friday morning said that “crews and officers remained at the incident overnight” and that they “maintained a watching brief during darkness”. Deputy chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Henry Griffin said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the fire and that the blaze had “stabilised”. He added: “We have a couple of fire fronts we are actively monitoring, checking on their wind speed, checking on that wind direction, to make sure any reignition is controlled and monitored throughout the coming hours. “Due to the scale and unpredictable nature of the wind direction… I would not use the word to say it is ‘under control’ but I am confident we have the resources in place and a plan in place to mitigate any risks of this fire.” Read More: Crews fight wildfire in Suffolk as blaze reaches size of 200 football pitches Read More: Whole of Wales now in drought - as boiling Britain grapples with extreme heat, wildfires and dry conditions

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, since Wednesday evening, with more than a hundred firefighters and a helicopter on site. The fire is a few miles away from Sizewell B and the construction site for the new Sizewell C, though authorities said there is no concern of the fire spreading towards the power station. The service said at least 12 fire engines will remain at the scene overnight into Friday in order to manage smaller fires that are breaking out, adding that electricity had returned to 111 of the 116 properties affected by earlier power cuts. Earlier on Thursday, the service said the area affected had grown to 150 hectares – the equivalent of approximately 210 football pitches – with 18 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters at the scene. It also revealed that six fire appliances from London Fire Brigade will be joining the firefighting efforts. A statement from the fire service said: “Although the fire is dynamic, it remains stable and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is making good progress and confident that tactics are working and moving in the right direction.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Freddie Gulliver, from the Suffolk Joint Emergency Planning Unit, said there is currently no concern of the fire spreading towards Sizewell B. Around 50 people have been evacuated from their homes and a local holiday park to Westleton, whose village hall now serves as a rest centre. Mr Gulliver told journalists that the local community has been “absolutely fantastic” in opening up their homes, adding only a few people will need to stay in the rest centre on Thursday night. He praised the local people that run the village hall, adding: “They’ve been absolutely brilliant at looking after everyone, so I want to stress my thanks and gratitude to everyone involved.” Speaking to residents, he said the fire service is “confident” it is tackling the fire, including by filling trenches with water and dropping thousands of litres of seawater from helicopters. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the county’s fire service will have “all of the support” they need in tackling the blaze.

burnt-out heath land in front of Coastguard Cottages, backdropped by Sizewell nuclear power station. Picture: Getty

On Thursday afternoon, an EDF spokesperson said the fire was “not affecting operations at Sizewell B power station”. The energy supplier said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and it is understood Sizewell B has an emergency plan in place that covers a range of scenarios including a fire on site. Suffolk County Council said Cliff House Holiday Park, containing some 200 caravans, had been completely evacuated as a precaution. Lisa Gordon, 54, on holiday with her husband and dog in their touring caravan, evacuated from Cliff House Holiday Park on Wednesday night. Mrs Gordon said: “Just looking at the pictures… it’s quite worrying how close it is to the park now.

Smoke rises from a wildfire at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston. Picture: Alamy