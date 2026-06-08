The incident caused the singer to miss her GCSEs.

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has revealed she was kidnapped at the age of 16. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has revealed she was kidnapped at the age of 16, just as the girl group was on the brink of fame.

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The 41-year-old singer said the traumatic ordeal happened shortly before her GCSEs, at the same time Sugababes were beginning to take off. “I had this incident right before my GCSEs, where I was kidnapped,” she said. The incident caused her parents to decide it was no longer safe for the star to go to school, resulting in her missing her GCSEs. “Because it was quite a traumatic experience, my parents were like, ‘Yeah, so we’re going to do a different type of education,’” the singer told the Live, Laugh, Luke podcast. “So I kind of finished my education, but I just couldn’t do my GCSEs.” Read more: Madonna urges fans to 'put your phones down and connect' after returning to the stage Read more: Duffy announces first concert in 15 years as she confirms comeback

(L to R) Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan make up the Sugababes. Picture: Getty

Buchanan said she is keeping the full details private for now, explaining: “The details I have to leave because one day it’s going to be in my book. But I was basically taken after school by someone.” She said she was held for several hours, adding: “It was a few hours. So for a kid, you know, it’s a long time.” The singer also revealed she sought therapy afterwards to deal with the trauma. Despite the ordeal, Buchanan said she threw herself back into work as the group launched their career. “I think I just sort of blocked it and then had to just get back into promotion of our first single,” she said.

The Sugababes pictured together in 2001. Picture: Getty

Buchanan added only fellow member Siobhan Donaghy was allowed to return to school to sit her GCSEs after all three original members left to record Sugababes’ debut album, One Touch, over two years. Although she initially said her parents took her out of school following the kidnapping, Buchanan also suggested she was later refused re-entry when she tried to return for her exams. She said: “We ended up leaving school. Siobhan went back to school to take her GCSEs and they accepted her back. “When Mutya and I tried to get back, they were so rude. “They were like, ‘Oh no, no, no, you’re not coming back. You guys thought you were going to be these pop stars. Let’s see what’s going to happen.’ “So they wouldn’t accept us back."

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy of the Sugababes attend the Capital Summertime Ball in 2024. Picture: Getty