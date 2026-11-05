Georgina Hodson, 27, suffered a mental health crisis and was taken by ambulance to St Thomas' Hospital last April

Georgina Hodson took her own life last April. Picture: Social media

By Alice Padgett

An "exceptionally bright" Oxford graduate committed suicide after being put in a taxi alone during a mental health crisis, an inquest has heard.

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Georgina Hodson, 27, suffered a mental health crisis and was taken by ambulance to St Thomas' Hospital in south London last April. She was seen by psychiatric nurse Ifeoma Onuorah, who sent her from the hospital to an assessment centre in the back of a cab. Ms Hodson diverted the taxi back to her flat, where she ended her own life, an inquest at Inner West London coroner's court heard. Ms Onuorah broke down in tears as she explained that the best treatment for Ms Hodson was considered to be a visit to the Mental Health Crisis Assessment Service (MHCAS) at St Charles Hospital in Kensington, run by Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust. The nurse followed advice by putting her in the unescorted taxi to west London, but failed to confirm with the team there that she would be arriving. Read More: Former police officer raped by David Carrick calls on Met chief to resign after force's handling of case 'drove her to suicide' Read More: Funeral to be held for 'beloved' Irish Olympic star Ciara Mageean, who died aged 34, just weeks after wedding

Ms Hodson, pictured with her mother Kate Grimwade-Hodson. Picture: Social media

She said she had been led to believe that the assessment service had been told about Ms Hodson being on her way. Ms Onuorah told the inquest: "I’m really sorry. In hindsight, I should have told MHCAS myself, and I should have arranged for her to have an escort or for her to go in an ambulance." Kate Grimwade-Hodson, Ms Hodson’s mother, said: "Georgie hated MHCAS. I spoke to her on the phone when she was in the hospital, and she said she wasn’t going. "Then she stopped answering my calls. If I had known, I would have got on a train and seen her." Ms Hodson had told Ms Onuorah that she did not have plans to kill herself.