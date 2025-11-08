Zarah Sultana is in a standoff with Your Party founder Jeremy Corbyn over the transferral of £880k,000 of party donations.

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana spat flares up again over allegations Sultana is withholding £880k in party donations. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Jeremy Corbyn's Your Party are in a stand-off over more than £800,000 of party donations held by co-founder Zarah Sultana.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The money reportedly came from the initial wave of donations following announcement of the new left-wing group, Your Party, back in July. While the group was being officially registered, donations were formally collected by MoU Operations Ltd - an organisation now fun by Zarah Sultana MP. Despite promises from the MP to transfer the money, senior Your Party figures have now accused her of withholding the funds. A spokesman for Sultana said the MP was "in the process" of transferring the donations, along with all relevant information, but was first completing the "essential due diligence" required of the process. Read more: Andrew 'increasingly isolated' at Royal Lodge as US Congressman urges him to open up about Epstein links' Read more: Four suspended Labour MPs let back into party in shock u-turn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana take part in a discussion on Your Party, their new political party, at The World Transformed conference, at Niamos Radical Arts Centre in Hulme, Manchester on October 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

MoU was set up in April as a temporary holding company. The plan appears to have been to transfer the money from the company following the party's registration with the Electoral Commission on September 30, and the close then company. Neither appear to have occurred. The holdup has sparked frustration from younger voters, who say the funding is essential for the party's founding conference later this month. A party source has reportedly said they would likely be "forced to reduce delegate numbers" at the event as consequence of the funding holdup. The establishment of the holding company was required due to the organisation lacking a legal structure. This system allowed Your Party capitalise on the surge of donations at the party founding announcement. It was proposed as a temporary measure.

Jeremy Corbyn (2nd left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (2nd right) have been involved in multiple notable spats since announcing they were co-founding Your Party. Picture: Alamy