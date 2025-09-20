Zarah Sultana instructs defamation lawyers after ‘baseless, politically motivated attacks’ as Your Party row rumbles on
Zarah Sultana said she has instructed defamation lawyers after facing 'baseless attacks, politically-motivated attacks' amid her row with Jeremy Corbyn's faction in their new fledgling party.
Listen to this article
The row surrounding the left-wing party co-launched by Sultana and Corbyn shows no sign of slowing, after both MPs revealed they are exploring legal action.
The public display of early factional infighting, revolving around a slight disagreement in the membership system, has disappointed supporters of the party.
In a statement posted to the Coventry South MP's X page on Friday evening, Sultana said she has "instructed specialist defamation lawyers" after she was "the subject of a number of false and defamatory statements".
"Over the last 24 hours, a number of false and defamatory statements have been published about me concerning the launch of Your Party's membership portal," she said.
"The portal was properly launched in accordance with the party's roadmap. At no point was members' data misused or put at risk.
Read more: Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn 'driving voters to the Greens' following latest Your Party bust-up
Read more: Chaos for Corbyn as Zarah Sultana brands new left-wing party 'sexist boys’ club'
A statement: pic.twitter.com/2JNvPlMX54— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 19, 2025
"All funds received from members were ringfenced and protected in the appropriate manner."
She continued: "These baseless attacks on my character are politically-motivated and I intend to hold to account those responsible for making them.
"To that end, I have this evening instructed specialist defamation lawyers. To avoid prejudicing or complicating any future legal process, I will not be making any further comment about this matter at this time."
The latest developments come after days of infighting which has culminated in the movement splitting into two - now three - factions, with a group of left-wing activists calling for the two MPs to step aside.
The group of left-wing activists calling themselves Our Party has urged the six MPs to leave their posts in charge of the party and hand the leadership over to its members.
In an open letter, the group called for the appointment of a "handover committee" independent of the MPs to establish a membership system and oversee the election of a "founding stewards committee" that will formally set up the new party.
They said: "800,000 people had faith that something could be different.
"If these six MPs want to be worthy of that faith, it’s time to hand over the reins of this founding process to the party’s supporters.
"This isn’t just about you. It’s about all of us."
Ms Sultana has thrown her support behind the open letter, which she describes as being what she's "been fighting for from the start."
This has always been my view: Your Party belongs to you, not MPs.— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 19, 2025
I support this call from the movement.
It’s what I’ve been fighting for from the start. https://t.co/OhlHBXR3M4
Sultana said on Thursday she had been subjected to a "sexist boys’ club" in the dispute, and that she had been "sidelined" by Jeremy Corbyn and his allies, the so-called Independent Alliance.
On Thursday morning an invite went out to supporters of the outfit, so far described as "Your Party" in its campaign material, inviting them to officially sign up and give it financial backing.
But Corbyn described this as an "unauthorised email" and warned people in a statement posted on social media not to sign up via the link.
The former Labour leader and Independent MP for Islington North also said "legal advice is being taken" over the message, which featured the names of four other Independent MPs who have set up an ad-hoc parliamentary group with Corbyn.
They are Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohammed and Shockat Adam.
Any direct debits should be "immediately cancelled", Corbyn’s message said.
In turn, Coventry South MP Sultana said: "After being sidelined by the MPs named in today’s statement and effectively frozen out of the official accounts, I took the step of launching a membership portal so that supporters could continue to engage and organise."
Despite Corbyn’s warning, she insisted supporters of Your Party should "sign up now" as the portal was a "safe, secure, legitimate" means of becoming a member of the party.
She added: "My sole motivation has been to safeguard the grassroots involvement that is essential in building this party.
"Unfortunately I have been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys’ club: I have been treated appallingly and excluded completely."
Later on Thursday, the party said it had reported itself to the UK’s data protection watchdog over the morning email, claiming that a "false membership system has been unilaterally launched".
The row over whether the membership portal is legitimate is the latest in a series of disagreements between the two MPs over the direction of the party, which is yet to hold an annual conference or decide on an official name.
Earlier this year, Sultana announced she would be setting up the new left-wing political party with Mr Corbyn before he appeared ready to confirm this was the case.
Sultana has also reportedly clashed with Independent MP for Blackburn Mr Hussain over their different views on trans rights.
The party had begun to build momentum with more than 750,000 supporters signed up since its launch earlier this year under the placeholder name of Your Party, according to Sultana.
But opponents on Thursday also highlighted a Companies House listing that showed Mr Corbyn ceased to be a person with significant control of Your Party UK Ltd on September 15.
It is understood that this is because of the former Labour leader falling below the threshold as other Independent MPs became directors.