By Josef Al Shemary

Zarah Sultana said she has instructed defamation lawyers after facing 'baseless attacks, politically-motivated attacks' amid her row with Jeremy Corbyn's faction in their new fledgling party.

"All funds received from members were ringfenced and protected in the appropriate manner." She continued: "These baseless attacks on my character are politically-motivated and I intend to hold to account those responsible for making them. "To that end, I have this evening instructed specialist defamation lawyers. To avoid prejudicing or complicating any future legal process, I will not be making any further comment about this matter at this time." The latest developments come after days of infighting which has culminated in the movement splitting into two - now three - factions, with a group of left-wing activists calling for the two MPs to step aside. The group of left-wing activists calling themselves Our Party has urged the six MPs to leave their posts in charge of the party and hand the leadership over to its members. In an open letter, the group called for the appointment of a "handover committee" independent of the MPs to establish a membership system and oversee the election of a "founding stewards committee" that will formally set up the new party. They said: "800,000 people had faith that something could be different. "If these six MPs want to be worthy of that faith, it’s time to hand over the reins of this founding process to the party’s supporters. "This isn’t just about you. It’s about all of us." Ms Sultana has thrown her support behind the open letter, which she describes as being what she's "been fighting for from the start."

This has always been my view: Your Party belongs to you, not MPs.



I support this call from the movement.



It’s what I’ve been fighting for from the start. https://t.co/OhlHBXR3M4 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 19, 2025

Sultana said on Thursday she had been subjected to a "sexist boys’ club" in the dispute, and that she had been "sidelined" by Jeremy Corbyn and his allies, the so-called Independent Alliance. On Thursday morning an invite went out to supporters of the outfit, so far described as "Your Party" in its campaign material, inviting them to officially sign up and give it financial backing. But Corbyn described this as an "unauthorised email" and warned people in a statement posted on social media not to sign up via the link. The former Labour leader and Independent MP for Islington North also said "legal advice is being taken" over the message, which featured the names of four other Independent MPs who have set up an ad-hoc parliamentary group with Corbyn. They are Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohammed and Shockat Adam. Any direct debits should be "immediately cancelled", Corbyn’s message said.

