The top six warmest summers on record have all occurred this century.

Summer 2026 was hottest on record, Mat Office says . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Summer 2026 was provisionally the UK’s warmest on record, the Met Office has said.

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The UK saw a mean average temperature across June, July and August of 16.5C, beating the previous seasonal high of 16.1C set last year. Summer 2025 was the UK’s hottest on record after beating the previous seasonal high of 15.76C set in 2018. It means the top six warmest summers on record have all occurred this century, including three this decade: 2026 in first place, followed by 2025, 2018, 2006, 2003 and 2022. The national weather service began recording this temperature data for the UK in 1884. Several records tumbled as five heatwaves hit the country this meteorological summer, which ended on Monday. Read more: Flood warnings and alerts issued for parts of the UK as dozens of homes damaged by flood water - just weeks after drought Read more: Wet and windy start to September - as Met Office confirm hottest summer on record after five heatwaves

People walking on bone dry grass, along the cliff-top above the lighthouse at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne on the south coast of England. Picture: Getty

A summer such as the one in 2026 is around 130 times more likely because of climate change and is now a “one in nine year event”, the Met Office said. The figures reflect the impact of a “remarkable” summer of extreme heat and very little rainfall, which led to devastating wildfires, water restrictions for millions and many areas being declared in drought. Parts of the country have seen as many as five heatwaves in recent months, with the first in late May, followed by one in late June, two in July and one in mid-August. The June heatwave prompted a rare red alert from the Met Office for extreme heat and saw temperatures peak at 38.0C on June 26 in Lingwood in Norfolk – a new record for the month. An estimated 2,877 deaths in England were associated with the heatwaves in May and June, according to the UK Health Security Agency. As the scorching summer continued, England saw its driest July since data began, with only 7mm of rain measured, or 10% of the long-term average. The most recent heatwave, in mid-August, saw temperatures climb as high as 38.1C in Kew Gardens on August 13, making it the hottest day of the year. It meant 2026 became the first year to see three separate days where temperatures exceeded 37C.

A changeable start to meteorological autumn, with spells of rain as low pressure systems move through 🌧️



There'll be some warm and fine weather in the mix too, especially across southeastern areas ⛅ pic.twitter.com/8bryaOy88h — Met Office (@metoffice) September 1, 2026