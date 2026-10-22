Summer Camp paedophile who hid ‘under a cloak of Christianity’ is to challenge 23-year sentence
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A ‘sadistic’ paedophile who abused children at a summer camp after giving them sweets laced with sedatives is appealing against his 23-year sentence.
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Jon Ruben, 77, injected sweets with drugs he bought online - including Xanax before tricking young boys in to playing ‘the sweet game’ where they would eat as many as possible.
The former vet would then abuse them while they slept.
Ruben pleaded guilty to 17 offences including the sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration and eight counts of child cruelty.
He was sentenced to spend 23 years and 10 months in prison, with a further extended licence period.
But today he is appealing his sentence at the High Court in London.
Ruben was exposed as a predator when the day after the boys were drugged and abused they were seen walking in the wrong direction and colliding with walls.
Twisted Ruben dismissed the concerns of volunteers, saying they were just tired from all the fresh air on the camp – held at Stathern Lodge in the Vale of Belvoir.
His stepson raised th alarm after discovering baby oil, syringes containing white powder, and other items – they called the police while the children and Ruben were swimming.
Following his sentencing at Leicester Crown Court, Ruben’s wife, who he also sedated so she wouldn’t wake while he abused children, labelled him a “sadistic, monstrous paedophile”.
The families of the victims said: “Jon Ruben portrayed himself as a good Christian man and someone who we could trust to be in charge of the care of our children.
“Our children themselves admired and respected Jon, but what we have found out is that Jon in a devious child sexual predator.”
Leicestershire Police told LBC that they believe there could be more victims of Ruben’s appalling crimes spanning the decades that he ran the camp.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Neil Holden described their investigation into the pensioner as “horrific, complex and emotional” as they opened a public portal appealing for victims to come forward.
Operation Forthwith is looking into any evidence that police can find of further instances of sexual abuse and child cruelty by Jon Ruben during his almost three decades running the charity ‘The Stathern Children’s Holiday Fund’.
The charity has now been shut down.