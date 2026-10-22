Jon Ruben was jailed for at least 23 years. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Asher McShane

A ‘sadistic’ paedophile who abused children at a summer camp after giving them sweets laced with sedatives is appealing against his 23-year sentence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jon Ruben, 77, injected sweets with drugs he bought online - including Xanax before tricking young boys in to playing ‘the sweet game’ where they would eat as many as possible. The former vet would then abuse them while they slept. Ruben pleaded guilty to 17 offences including the sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration and eight counts of child cruelty. He was sentenced to spend 23 years and 10 months in prison, with a further extended licence period. But today he is appealing his sentence at the High Court in London.

Ruben abused boys after giving them sweets laced with sedatives. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Ruben was exposed as a predator when the day after the boys were drugged and abused they were seen walking in the wrong direction and colliding with walls. Twisted Ruben dismissed the concerns of volunteers, saying they were just tired from all the fresh air on the camp – held at Stathern Lodge in the Vale of Belvoir. His stepson raised th alarm after discovering baby oil, syringes containing white powder, and other items – they called the police while the children and Ruben were swimming. Following his sentencing at Leicester Crown Court, Ruben’s wife, who he also sedated so she wouldn’t wake while he abused children, labelled him a “sadistic, monstrous paedophile”.

He would abuse boys while they slept at Stathern Lodge. Picture: PA