In November, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, eight counts of child cruelty, three counts of making indecent images of children and four drugs charges

Ruben has been jailed for 23 years and 10 months at Leicester Crown Court after he admitted drugging and sexually assaulting two boys at a summer camp and child cruelty towards six other victims. Picture: Leicestershire Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A retired vet who used his position of trust to drug boys in order to sexually abuse them at a summer camp – after first knocking out his wife so she wouldn't rumble the abuse – has been jailed for almost 24 years.

Jon Ruben, who was labelled by his wife as a “sadistic, monstrous paedophile”, used the “cloak of Christianity” to carry out his sex attacks on vulnerable children, Leicester Crown Court heard. Sentencing judge Timothy Spencer KC told the 76-year-old he would serve a further period on licence, bringing his total sentence to 31 years and eight months. Ruben laced sweets with tranquilising drugs and attacked two children last year after playing “a sweet game” with the youngsters at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge, in Stathern, Leicestershire. He previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, eight counts of child cruelty, three counts of making indecent images of children and four drugs charges. Read More: Summer camp sex offender sobs in courts as he admits poisoning wife so she didn't wake ‘while he abused children’ Read More: Pupils ‘wholly failed’ by Fettes College during decades of abuse, inquiry finds

Sweets that were seized during the investigation. Picture: Leicestershire Police/PA Wire

At his sentencing hearing on Friday, Judge Spencer told the Ruben: “Ultimately, this case is about you achieving sexual gratification by carrying out your sexual fantasies focused upon young boys through careful, cynical, chilling preparation and by manipulation.” His partner Susan Ruben, who was also drugged by the paedophile so she did not wake up when he carried out his attacks, told the court she felt “completely betrayed”. She said: “He spent decades trying to paint a picture that he was a righteous, honourable man, when he was actually a sadistic, monstrous paedophile.” Continuing his sentencing remarks, Judge Spencer said: “There is undoubtedly a deliberate disregard for the welfare of victims. “In the final analysis, this was the deliberate drugging of boys aged between eight and 11 years to facilitate sexual assaults without detection, and the harm is at the highest level.”

A close up image of one of the sweets showing where an incision mark has been made. Picture: Leicestershire Police/PA Wire