Soaring summer temperatures trigger surge in UK rat activity - as experts warn climate change is worsening rodent infestation
An expert told LBC that because this summer was so hot and dry, rats were coming into buildings looking for water.
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The UK saw a 15% year-on-year rise in reported rodent activity this year, as the country experienced its hottest summer on record.
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Annual figures released by Rentokil Pest Control for 2024 and 2025 recorded a staggering 26% rise in reported rat activity in Manchester during the summer months of June to August.
Meanwhile, cities including Oxford saw a 24% rise, with Leeds & Bradford noting a 23% increase in the pests respectively.
The data suggests that rodent populations could continue to increase as the climate changes.
Summer 2026 was the warmest in the UK since records began in 1884, according to figures from the Met Office.
The figures reflect the impact of a “remarkable” summer of extreme heat and very little rainfall, which led to devastating wildfires, water restrictions for millions and many areas being declared in drought.
Martin Kirkbride, pest controller based in the north-west of England, told LBC: "Something we've seen this summer was when it's so hot and dry, they're (rats) looking for water, and they come into buildings looking for water.
"Maybe 10-15 years ago we'd be asked out to insects in the summer and mammals in the winter, but now it's rats all year round"
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"The rat will eat absolutely anything, including each other. They quite like eating each other actually," he added.
Manchester recorded the biggest rise in rodent enquiries of any major UK city, the data also showed.
The data for 2024 and 2025 found that Manchester saw the largest increase in enquiries at 26% year-on-year, followed by Oxford at 24% and Leeds & Bradford at 23%.
The increase comes as changing urban environments and the ready availability of food, water and shelter continue to give rats opportunities to thrive.
Paul Blackhurst, expert in rat behaviour and biology at Rentokil, told LBC: "We're starting to see an increase in food outlets in some cities- that could be driving that rodent population."
But while more rats may be seen in and near properties as temperatures fall, many people would still rather not talk about a rat problem.
Rats are the UK’s most feared pest, with previous data showing that 43% of Brits are scared of encountering one, and new Rentokil research has found that more than six in ten (65%) have personally seen a rat in the past 12 months.
Despite how common sightings are, stigma remains.
More than a third (35%) believe having rats in a home or business means it is dirty, while more than half (53%) would be embarrassed to tell other people if they had a rat problem at home.
Almost one third (31%) of people said they would consider selling their property if they had a rat problem.
That stigma could also stop people from speaking up, with 54% saying they would try to deal with a rat problem themselves before telling anyone else.
“People shouldn’t be embarrassed to speak up or ask for help if they spot the signs of rats,” said Mr Blackhurst.
“Rat problems can happen anywhere, and acting early can stop a small problem becoming a much bigger one.
“At the same time, the way we tackle rats has to keep evolving. There isn’t one answer to every infestation, particularly as we learn more about rodenticide resistance.
"Professional pest control is about understanding the problem, choosing the right approach and acting quickly.”