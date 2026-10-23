An expert told LBC that because this summer was so hot and dry, rats were coming into buildings looking for water.

Summer heat sees rise in rat activity - as experts warn climate change will make rodent problem worse . Picture: Kumar Sriskandan/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK saw a 15% year-on-year rise in reported rodent activity this year, as the country experienced its hottest summer on record.

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Annual figures released by Rentokil Pest Control for 2024 and 2025 recorded a staggering 26% rise in reported rat activity in Manchester during the summer months of June to August. Meanwhile, cities including Oxford saw a 24% rise, with Leeds & Bradford noting a 23% increase in the pests respectively. The data suggests that rodent populations could continue to increase as the climate changes. Summer 2026 was the warmest in the UK since records began in 1884, according to figures from the Met Office. The figures reflect the impact of a “remarkable” summer of extreme heat and very little rainfall, which led to devastating wildfires, water restrictions for millions and many areas being declared in drought. Martin Kirkbride, pest controller based in the north-west of England, told LBC: "Something we've seen this summer was when it's so hot and dry, they're (rats) looking for water, and they come into buildings looking for water. "Maybe 10-15 years ago we'd be asked out to insects in the summer and mammals in the winter, but now it's rats all year round" Read more: Amber weather warning in place as 'damaging' winds strike Britain with storms Austen and Boelo bringing heavy downpours Read more: 'Outsized' solar farm in Chancellor's backyard would be a 'travesty', locals residents say

Martin Kirkbride, pest controller based in the north-west of England. Picture: LBC

"The rat will eat absolutely anything, including each other. They quite like eating each other actually," he added.

Manchester recorded the biggest rise in rodent enquiries of any major UK city, the data also showed. The data for 2024 and 2025 found that Manchester saw the largest increase in enquiries at 26% year-on-year, followed by Oxford at 24% and Leeds & Bradford at 23%. The increase comes as changing urban environments and the ready availability of food, water and shelter continue to give rats opportunities to thrive. Paul Blackhurst, expert in rat behaviour and biology at Rentokil, told LBC: "We're starting to see an increase in food outlets in some cities- that could be driving that rodent population."

Manchester recorded the biggest rise in rodent enquiries of any major UK city, the data also showed. Picture: LBC