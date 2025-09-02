Provisional figures also show that there were no under-25 homicides recorded in London during the school summer holiday period. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

London recorded the fewest number of homicides across June, July and August since 2018, early figures show.

Provisional figures also show that there were no killings of under-25s recorded in the capital during the school summer holiday period this year, the Mayor of London's office said. Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has vowed to continue building on work to tackle violence across the capital. Last year, London recorded the lowest number of homicides of under-25s for 22 years, and the lowest number of teenage homicides since 2012, according to the mayor's office. So far in 2025, there have been 10 under-25 homicides recorded, compared with 26 at the same point last year, while the number of teenage homicides has fallen from nine at this point last year to four, the mayor's office added. Read More: Five injured after knifeman goes on rampage in Marseille - as attacker shot dead by French police Read More: ‘Far fewer violent incidents’ at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, police say as two stabbed and 423 arrested Provisional figures show that the number of homicides across all ages has fallen by a quarter compared with the start of September last year (78 to 58). Khan is investing £1.16 billion in the Metropolitan Police in 2025/26, and continues to invest in youth provision, his office said. Sir Sadiq established the first Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) in England and Wales in 2019 to develop a partnership approach rooted in prevention and early intervention.

This includes additional youth workers, more support for families and local communities, and programmes for inside and outside school hours to divert young people away from violence and towards employment. London's VRU has invested in more than 450,000 positive opportunities for young people and the mayor is committed to delivering a further 250,000 this term, including through Holiday Hope, a new £6 million programme to provide holiday activities and opportunities for young people at greatest risk of exploitation and violence, his office added. Sir Sadiq said: "The summer months are traditionally a very challenging time of year with young people more at risk of exploitation and violence, but through London's Violence Reduction Unit and the Met Police we've been working incredibly hard with partners across the capital to provide support and help. "These latest figures show that this work is making a difference, but I'm very clear that one death is one too many and I will continue to do all I can with our partners to tackle violence and its causes, as we build a safer London for everyone." Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: "Thanks to the efforts of the thousands of hardworking Met officers and staff, our sustained crackdown on violent crime is working. "Homicide is at a 10-year low, violent incidents in which people are injured are down by a fifth - proportionally lower than any other UK city - and firearms discharges are less than half the level they were seven years ago. "That's because we're proactively targeting dangerous offenders and dismantling organised crime groups, while safeguarding those at risk of exploitation. As a result, less people are being killed and injured and our city is safer.

