The Chancellor hopes the 'Great Summer Days Out' scheme will help families struggling with the cost of living during the holidays

Rachel Reeves unveiled the new policy today as part of a new package to help struggling families. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Rachel Reeves has announced a discount on family days out to help families that are struggling during the summer holidays.

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The Chancellor is cutting VAT on attractions and kids’ meals in restaurants from 20 to 5 per cent. This will make it more affordable for families to go to fairs, theme parks, zoos, museums, soft play and even children’s cinema tickets. Families will also be able to benefit from free bus travel for kids. Rachel Reeves unveiled the discounts as part of a package to help families struggling with the cost of living. She said: “Whether it is a fun day out, a family meal or taking advantage of the thousands of amazing attractions across the UK, Great British Summer Savings will support families with the little treats in life while boosting business across the UK.

Families will be able to save on theme parks, zoos, cinema tickets and even bus journeys. Picture: Getty

“This comes on top of support we’ve already put in place, including freezing fuel duty, taking off £117 off energy bills, freezing prescriptions, fuel duty and rail fares. “We are able to do this because we have made the right choices, resulting in the UK having the fastest-growing economy in the G7, with inflation going down. “I know the cost of living is still a number one concern for households. Our economic plan is the right one, supporting families and businesses and building a stronger and more secure Britain.” The Chancellor’s 'Great Summer Days Out' package is estimated to cost around £300 million and will run from June 25 to September 1.

Keir Starmer described 'precious' memories in the Lake District where he holidayed as a child, that he wants British families to be able to have. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer said: “When I think about the summer holidays, I think about the Lake District, where I went as a child and later made memories with my own family. “I know how precious that time is, yet too many parents feel they have to hold back because the cost of living is still squeezing budgets. “This summer we’re cutting the cost of a day out together – free bus travel for children aged five to 15 in England, and VAT slashed on a wide range of kids’ attractions – so families can afford more time together.” As part of the package, children aged 5 and 15 in England will be able to travel free on participating bus services in August.

The knock on impact of the Iran War is being felt by many families in the UK who are struggling with rising costs. Picture: Getty