Today, the Government's Great British Summer Savings scheme slashes VAT from 20% to 5% on a clutch of family treats: children's meals in restaurants, kids' and family tickets to the cinema, theatre and concerts, and entry to theme parks, zoos, museums, aquariums and soft play.

It runs until 1 September, covers all four nations, and is timed to land with the school holidays. On paper, lovely. A family planning a summer of days out could shave a useful chunk off the bill.

But read the small print and one word does an enormous amount of work: expects. The Government "expects" businesses to pass the savings on to customers. It does not compel them to. Pricing stays a commercial decision, which means a 15-point VAT cut could just as easily disappear into a struggling attraction's margins as appear on your receipt.

That's the catch consumers need to grasp. This isn't a discount you're guaranteed; it's a discount you may have to go looking for. So yes, be vigilant. Check whether the headline price has actually dropped compared to last month, not just whether the menu has a cheerful "Summer Savings" sticker on it.

Watch the boundaries, too, because they're fiddly: the cut applies to a genuine children's menu eaten on the premises, but not to takeaways, not to a "smaller portion" adult dish dressed up as a kids' meal, not to anything served with an alcoholic drink, and not to car parking, memberships or season tickets. Plenty of room for honest confusion and room for the odd unscrupulous operator to quietly keep the relief.

What about refunds? Here the news is thin. If you've already booked tickets for a date inside the window, a business may choose to apply the lower rate and hand back the difference, but for sales made before the scheme was announced, that's optional, not your right.

My advice: it costs nothing to ask. Email the venue, point to the dates, and request the VAT saving back. Some will say yes simply to keep your goodwill.

Is this the best way to help squeezed households in the first place? I'm not convinced. Temporary VAT cuts are notoriously leaky, there's long-standing evidence that much of the benefit sticks to businesses rather than reaching shoppers and this one is gone in under ten weeks, just long enough to force every café and theme park to reprogram its till twice. The sums for families are real but modest. A simpler, fairer route would be direct support for the households that need it most, rather than a complicated rate-cut policy largely policed on trust.

It's a warm-sounding gesture. Just don't assume the warmth reaches your wallet. Check the price, keep the receipt, and ask the question.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 8pm-9pm.

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