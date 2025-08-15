Soaring temperatures from summer's fourth heatwave have led to a surge in vehicle breakdowns due to tyres becoming hot.

The RAC said it received 10% more callouts between Monday and Thursday compared with the same period last week.

Parts of the UK have seen temperatures above 30C in recent days.

On Friday, highs of 30C are predicted in London, while Cardiff will only be slightly cooler at 29C.

The weekend is expected to be dry and sunny for most parts of the UK at around 30C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday in south-west England.

RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: "With the extreme heat expected to continue into the weekend, we’re warning drivers to take every precaution possible to avoid getting stranded at the side of the road.

