The annual Highland games, held in Braemar since 1832, traditionally attract the reigning monarch and members of the British Royal Family.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The King and Queen enjoyed the sunshine in the Highlands at the annual Braemar Gathering ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister.

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Charles and Camilla were greeted by thousands of spectators at the famous Highland Games event before travelling to Balmoral to meet Andy Burnham. The sun broke out from the clouds and the rural area came alive as crowds flocked to the location in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, renowned for its association with the royal family. Various games were on show, from cross country racing and tug of war to caber tossing, the high jump and Highland dancing. Read more: Prince William to represent King Charles at funeral of King Harald of Norway Read more: Jamaican government to file slavery reparations petition with the King

The annual Highland games, held in Braemar since 1832, traditionally attract the reigning monarch and members of the British Royal Family. Picture: Alamy