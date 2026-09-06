Sun breaks out to shine on King and Queen at Braemar Gathering
The annual Highland games, held in Braemar since 1832, traditionally attract the reigning monarch and members of the British Royal Family.
The King and Queen enjoyed the sunshine in the Highlands at the annual Braemar Gathering ahead of a meeting with the Prime Minister.
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Charles and Camilla were greeted by thousands of spectators at the famous Highland Games event before travelling to Balmoral to meet Andy Burnham.
The sun broke out from the clouds and the rural area came alive as crowds flocked to the location in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, renowned for its association with the royal family.
Various games were on show, from cross country racing and tug of war to caber tossing, the high jump and Highland dancing.
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The crowd rose to greet the royal couple before singing the national anthem.
Pipers and drummers were met with roars of applause from the crowd as they made their way around the games arena.
The Queen was presented with a heather posy by a 11-year-old Highland dancer Ally Dey.
Compere Robert Lovie said during the royal arrival: “We are greatly honoured that your majesties have graced us with your presence today, which enriches this gathering and all that Highland Games and culture represents, and I know I speak for everyone – both in your beloved Royal Deeside and from the family of Highland Games officials and competitors – in sending you both our warmest and most loyal good wishes.
“Today, in the fine autumnal splendour of this Highland village, we present the finest of athletes, sportsmen and women, dancers, pipers and drummers and a proud showcase of talent from your majesty’s armed forces.”