Thousands are expected to descend on the capital this weekend, with two major protests and the FA Cup final taking place on Saturday

People enjoy the weather on the southern bank of the River Thames, with the dome of St Paul's Cathedral beyond, in London. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The UK is set for a mix of sunshine and showers this weekend as thousands of people across the country head to London for major protests and the FA Cup final.

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But despite the odd downpour, temperatures should rise to the mid-teens to banish the recent cold spell. Met Office forecasters said westerly winds should bring highs of 15C on Saturday before hitting 17C in the south and 16C in the north on Sunday. A spokesperson said there would be a chilly start to Saturday followed by “hazy sunshine”, particularly in eastern parts of England, which will stay relatively dry. But the weather in the capital is expected to be unsettled, meaning those attending the Unite the Kingdom protest, organised by Tommy Robinson, and the pro-Palestine Nakba Day rally – both in the early afternoon – may be caught up in “showery bursts”. Read more: Police will face court action over facial recognition technology, watchdog warns Read more: Bathing season kicks off with 13 new spots including first Thames site in London

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, will lead a "Unite The Kingdom" protest on Saturday in the capital. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, thousands more will be travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City, which kicks off at 3pm. As the UK’s Sam Battle makes his Eurovision bid in Vienna, Saturday evening sees temperatures drop back down to frosty single figures in some parts of England, with any lingering rain clearing away to the North Sea. The Met Office said Sunday would be “another day of sunshine and showers”, with about 10-20 mm of rain in some parts of England and even the risk of thunder and lightning in the south east. “We’ll see that rain nudging up towards Orkney as well as Shetland”, forecaster Claire Nasir said, adding “as we head into lunch time in Northern Ireland, after a dry start here, you’ll see some showers gathering (in) western parts of Scotland”. A Met Office spokesperson added areas of low pressure, particularly in western England, will bring windy conditions to the UK next week.

Rain from the south will nudged up towards Orkney and Shetland on Sunday. Picture: Getty