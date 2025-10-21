The former players include Joleon Lescott, Papiss Cisse, George Boyd, Emile Heskey and Stephen Ireland

By Alex Storey

A Sunday League team is thriving on the pitch after being packed out with a host of ex-Premier League stars.

Wythenshawe FC Vets have welcomed a list of former top level players to its ranks including Joleon Lescott, Papiss Cisse, Emile Heskey, George Boyd, Stephen Ireland and Nedum Onuoha. Lescott, the former England and Manchester City defender, even scored a hat-trick for his new ninth-tier side competing in the Cheshire Veterans League. The over-35 side are sitting top of the league on nine points and 19 goals ahead of second-placed South Liverpool, who have six points.

Joleon Lescott (middle) and Stephen Ireland (right) both played for Manchester City. Picture: Getty

The influx of the ex-professionals collectively boast 822 Premier League appearances to their names. Wythenshawe recently thrashed Radcliffe FC Old Boys 10-1 in a game that saw Boyd score five times, Ireland four, and Lescott, playing as a striker, also finding the net. Former Newcastle star Cisse also netted all six in a recent 6-2 win against Collegiate Old Boys.

Premier League legend Emile Heskey is also among ther star-studded team. Picture: Alamy

Papiss Cisse scored 37 goals at Newcastle United. Picture: Getty