Sunday League team thriving on the pitch as host of ex-Premier League stars turning out to play
The former players include Joleon Lescott, Papiss Cisse, George Boyd, Emile Heskey and Stephen Ireland
A Sunday League team is thriving on the pitch after being packed out with a host of ex-Premier League stars.
Wythenshawe FC Vets have welcomed a list of former top level players to its ranks including Joleon Lescott, Papiss Cisse, Emile Heskey, George Boyd, Stephen Ireland and Nedum Onuoha.
Lescott, the former England and Manchester City defender, even scored a hat-trick for his new ninth-tier side competing in the Cheshire Veterans League.
The over-35 side are sitting top of the league on nine points and 19 goals ahead of second-placed South Liverpool, who have six points.
The influx of the ex-professionals collectively boast 822 Premier League appearances to their names.
Wythenshawe recently thrashed Radcliffe FC Old Boys 10-1 in a game that saw Boyd score five times, Ireland four, and Lescott, playing as a striker, also finding the net.
Former Newcastle star Cisse also netted all six in a recent 6-2 win against Collegiate Old Boys.
The reason behind why the stars are turning out is due to the fact many of them live in Cheshire's exclusive 'golden triangle' area located nearby.
Speaking on a recent 'In the Mixer' podcast, Lescott said: "Over 35s, I’m a striker, 10k I did yesterday (in the game).
"Two poachers goals to be fair, I recognised when the danger was and the other one, I forced the error.
"For the level, I can press quite intensely, the defender went to pass back, hit it short and I went around the goalie."
Legendary sports commentator Martin Tyler added: "This is an exclusive, this is something that should be making headline news: 'Joleon Lescott hat-trick.'"